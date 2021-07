Let's be honest, is there anything that doesn't go with baked beans? According to Love Food, there are a few different theories as to where baked beans originated from. Some people believe that Native American tribes like the "Iroquois, Narragansett, and Penobscot" started this delicious trend, cooking beans with the addition of maple syrup and even venison in some cases. Many others think France is responsible for the dish, evolving from "cassoulet, a slow-cooked stew from southern France." No matter what the case, it's a side dish that easy to love.