Nikola to invest $50 million in cash, stock into Indiana hydrogen producer

Nikola is an American automotive company focusing on creating zero-emission trucks. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Phoenix. Like Elon Musk's popular electric car company, Tesla, Nikola is named for famous inventor Nikola Tesla, though it has no actual connection to the man. Though Nikola has produced several interesting vehicle concepts, it came under investigation by the SEC in September 2020 for allegations of securities fraud. Still, if you're interested in investing in the future of transportation, Nikola is one place to look.