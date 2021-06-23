Cancel
Nikola to invest $50 million in cash, stock into Indiana hydrogen producer

By Andy Blye
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 11 days ago
Nikola announced on Tuesday that it would invest $50 million in an Indiana operation looking to produce hydrogen for use as transportation fuel. The company's shares enjoyed a solid day on Wall Street.

Vigo County, INWISH-TV

Arizona company invests in Vigo County clean hydrogen project

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Phoenix-based Nikola Corp. (Nasdaq: NKLA) says it is investing $50 million into a clean hydrogen project in Vigo County. The project, being developed by Wabash Valley Resources LLC (WVR), aims to convert solid waste byproducts into clean hydrogen for transportation fuel and electricity generation.
