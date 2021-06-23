ResQ Raises $7.5M for Back-of-House Restaurant Tech
ResQ, whose software platform manages restaurant repair and maintenance tasks, has raised $7.5 million in seed funding, bringing its total funding thus far to $9 million. Homebrew, Golden Ventures, and Inovia Capital led the round, which also saw participation from various angel investors, including Instacart president Nilam Ganenthiran, Gokul Rajaram (Doordash, Board of Pinterest and Coinbase), and AirBnb’s Lenny Rachitsky, among others. ResQ’s restaurant customers, including Yum Brands! franchisee Soul Foods, also participated.thespoon.tech