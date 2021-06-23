Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

ResQ Raises $7.5M for Back-of-House Restaurant Tech

By Jennifer Marston
Posted by 
TheSpoon
TheSpoon
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ResQ, whose software platform manages restaurant repair and maintenance tasks, has raised $7.5 million in seed funding, bringing its total funding thus far to $9 million. Homebrew, Golden Ventures, and Inovia Capital led the round, which also saw participation from various angel investors, including Instacart president Nilam Ganenthiran, Gokul Rajaram (Doordash, Board of Pinterest and Coinbase), and AirBnb’s Lenny Rachitsky, among others. ResQ’s restaurant customers, including Yum Brands! franchisee Soul Foods, also participated.

thespoon.tech
Community Policy
TheSpoon

TheSpoon

Seattle, WA
221
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videos

 https://thespoon.tech/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Panera#Instacart#Food Drink#Homebrew#Golden Ventures#Inovia Capital#Yum Brands#Soul Foods#Burger King#Taco Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Economy
News Break
KFC
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
EatThis

This Struggling National Bakery Chain Was Just Rescued

Major café chains that were founded in the 1970s—think Starbucks, as well as others—grew enormously in the past five decades to become American staples. The pandemic definitely dampened that status for some, especially the café brands that hadn't sustained loyal followings quite strongly enough into this decade (unlike Starbucks). Fortunately, after several years of floundering, a well known French-American bakery chain has narrowly escaped its final fate. An unexpected fast food franchisee has just stepped in not only to resuscitate this popular bakery, but to give it a whole new life.
BusinessPosted by
MarketRealist

Holding Company Inspire Brands Is Private, No IPO Plans in Place

If you ever eat fast food, there’s a good chance you went to one of the restaurants held by Inspire Brands. This holding company, founded in 2018, isn't publicly traded. However, it comprises multiple popular U.S. restaurant brands. Article continues below advertisement. Some of Inspire Brands’ holdings are Arby’s and...
Drinksdrinks-insight-network.com

Jerome Pellaud of ZX Ventures at AB InBev on brewing and product superiority

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. I recently met with Jerome Pellaud, General Partner, at the Beverage Fund of ZX Ventures, the global investment and innovation group of Anheuser-Busch InBev. We discussed flavor, neuroscience, and creating a superior customer experience. Find out here…
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

Chicken wing shortage forces Columbia restaurants to cut back, raise prices

A nationwide shortage of chicken wings has reached restaurants in Columbia, resulting in higher prices, smaller portions and, occasionally, closing early. The Heidelberg on Ninth Street has raised the cost of a platter of seven wings from $9.49 to $10.99. Wingstop in the shopping center on East Broadway is offering...
LifestylePosted by
TheSpoon

Miso and Lancer Worldwide Aim to Automate Beverage Dispensing for QSRs

Miso Robotics is making moves to expand its restaurant automation beyond fryers and grills into QSR beverage stations. Last week Miso announced a partnership with Lancer Worldwide, a global manufacturer of beverage dispensers, to develop an automated, intelligent system designed to speed up and organize drink orders. The forthcoming beverage...
Restaurantsverdictfoodservice.com

Fiesta Restaurant to sell Taco Cabana brand for $85m

Fiesta Restaurant Group has signed a definitive stock purchase agreement to sell the Taco Cabana restaurant brand to YTC Enterprises, an affiliate of Yadav Enterprises, for a consideration of $85m. In addition to Taco Cabana, Fiesta owns, operates and franchises the Pollo Tropical restaurant brand. The two brands feature fresh-made...
Businessbizjournals

After drama, Silicon Valley Bank parent closes on Boston Private deal

Silicon Valley Bank’s parent company completed its acquisition of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. on Thursday, months after the deal seemed in danger of being rejected. With the acquisition, Silicon Valley (Nasdaq: SIVB) takes a big step towards becoming a major player in the private banking and wealth management space....
Real Estatepulse2.com

Real Estate Technology Company Side Raises Over $50 Million

Side — a real estate technology company that exclusively partners with the very best agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into leading boutique brands and businesses — announced it has raised over $50 million. These are the details. Side — a real estate technology company that exclusively partners...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Forbes

IPO Lands Krispy Kreme A $3 Billion Valuation

The public listing for the most iconic doughnut shop in America glazed over expectations. Shares of Krispy Kreme made their highly anticipated return to public markets on Thursday after being taken private by JAB Holdings in 2016 for $1.35 billion. After shares started to trade Thursday afternoon, Krispy Kreme’s market cap rose to nearly $3 billion. By the end of the day, it had hit nearly $3.4 billion.
Food & Drinksbakingbusiness.com

Au Bon Pain finds new owner

DALLAS — Ampex Brands, a Yum! Brands, Inc. and 7-Eleven franchisee with more than 400 restaurants and convenience stores, has acquired fast-casual restaurant, bakery and cafe chain operator Au Bon Pain from ABP Corp., a subsidiary of Panera Bread. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. As part of...
Richardson, TXSpringfield Business Journal

Panera Bread sells cafe chain

Panera Bread sold cafe chain Au Bon Pain. The chain joins Richardson, Texas-based Ampex Brands' holdings that include Pizza Hut and 7-Eleven stores. Au Bon Pain has 171 locations.
bizjournals

S.F. software startup to absorb close to half of Macy's SoMa sublease

San Francisco-based Benchling has inked a deal to take close to half of the SoMa space vacated by Macy’s.com early last year. A spokesperson confirmed Thursday that the life sciences R&D cloud company will move into 106,000 square feet over three floors at 680 Folsom St. in San Francisco. The...
Atlanta, GAhypepotamus.com

Popmenu Raises $65M Series C as Restaurant Industry Roars Back

When Hypepotamus last spoke to Popmenu’s CEO Brendan Sweeney in the fall, the Atlanta SaaS startup had just raised a $17 million Series B to help restaurants stay afloat during pandemic closures. Now in summer 2021, Sweeney is seeing a drastic turn in the restaurant space. “There’s a massive global...
BusinessTechCrunch

Sustainable tech developer Turntide Technologies raises $225M

Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board led the round, along with Monashee Capital Inc. and current investor JLL Spark. Other participating investors include Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Suvretta Capital Management, bringing Turntide’s total funding to $400 million. Convertible note financing is short-term debt that will convert to equity in the form of shares of preferred stock that Turntide says will happen at a future determined valuation.
Connecticut Statethebeveragejournal.com

Goodwill Raises Money for Connecticut Restaurant Relief

Goodwill of Western & Northern Connecticut (GWNC) raised $20,000 for the Connecticut Restaurant Relief Fund through its “The Goodwill Giveback” program during the month of April. Through the program, orchestrated in partnership with the Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA), for every 5,000 donation instances to GWNC’s 28 locations throughout the month of April, Goodwill donated $1,000 to CRA’s CT Restaurant Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance to restaurants dealing with economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible venues received one-time $5,000 grants, which recipients could use to pay for operating costs including rent, payroll, purchasing PPE, expanding outdoor-dining capacity and other expenses. Twenty restaurants throughout the state benefited from this first round of funding through “The Goodwill Giveback” initiative. Representatives from GWNC formally presented the funds to CRA Executive Director Scott Dolch during a check presentation ceremony at GWNC’s Avon location on May 13.
Pottsville, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Restaurant owner raising prices to raise wages

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Staff at Wheel restaurants in Tamaqua and Pottsville have had a lot on their plate over the last year. "It's been a challenging year, to say the least, opening another location and then this one remaining open," said Delaney Golden, Wheel's coordinating director. Wages have been an...
TechnologyPosted by
TheSpoon

2021 Restaurant Tech EcoSystem: Serving Up a Digital Lifeline

In collaboration with TechTable and Culterra Capital, we are pleased to share an updated 2021 Restaurant Tech Ecosystem map, sponsored by Back of House, a community of restaurateurs to find and share top-reviewed tech solutions. Download the map here. It is an understatement to say that the restaurant industry went...
Columbiana, ALbizjournals

The Local Oyster House and Seafood Restaurant coming to Columbiana

A new seafood restaurant is in the works for a Shelby County city. The Local Oyster House and Seafood Restaurant will open later this year at 21270 Alabama 25 in Columbiana. According to the Shelby County Reporter, the restaurant, which will be in the former location of The Local Kitchen & Ale is being opened by Mike and Chase Gannon.
TechnologyPosted by
TheSpoon

Are You Creating the Next Big Tech Tool for Restaurants?

This is the web version of our newsletter. Sign up today to get updates on the rapidly changing nature of the food tech industry. This time last year, the restaurant biz was grappling with pandemic-related shutdowns and restrictions and innovating on the fly to survive the fallout. Digital menus. Virtual tip jars. Ad-hoc drive-thru windows. These mannequins.