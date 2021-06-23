Cancel
Hungarian Motion Picture Festival set to launch to showcase revitalised national film sector

By Martin Blaney
Screendaily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world premiere of Péter Varsics’ romantic comedy Perfect As You Are is set to open the first edition of the Hungarian Motion Picture Festival (HMPF) (June 23-26). The open-air screening will take place in the medieval town of Veszprém, a European Capital of Culture in 2023, and will kick off the new showcase event for Hungarian cinema.

