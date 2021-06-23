Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Spain approves Masmovil's $2.4 bln takeover of Euskaltel

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

MADRID, June 23 (Reuters) - Masmovil's 1.99 billion euro ($2.38 billion) takeover of Spanish telecoms rival Euskaltel (EKTL.MC) has won state approval, government sources said on Wednesday.

The friendly merger, which received the greenlight from Spain's competition watchdog last week but still needs final regulatory approval, would reinforce Masmovil's position as the fourth-largest operator in Spain's crowded telecoms sector.

Euskaltel was not immediately available for comment. Masmovil, which is owned by private equity funds KKR (KKR.N), Providence and Cinven, declined to comment.

Euskaltel's major shareholders Zegona, Kutxabank and Corporacion Financiera Alba (ALB.MC) - which own 52.32% of Euskaltel - agreed in March to accept the offer of 11.17 euros per share, a 16.48% premium at the time.

Spain boasts Europe's most advanced fibre network, but its telecom sector has suffered from market fragmentation and high overheads, with margins shrinking and debt rising year by year.

Spain's progressive coalition government has prioritised the development of 5G mobile data in its post-pandemic recovery strategy, earmarking nearly 30% of the 140 billion euros ($171 billion) it will receive in EU funds to a digitalisation plan.

($1 = 0.8371 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Euskaltel#Kkr#Spanish#Kkr#Kutxabank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
World
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Britain's Morrisons agrees $8.7 bln takeover by Fortress-led group

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Morrisons (MRW.L) has agreed to a takeover led by SoftBank (9984.T) owned Fortress Investment Group that values Britain's fourth-largest supermarket chain at 6.3 billion pounds ($8.7 billion) and tops a rival offer from a U.S. private equity firm. The offer from Fortress, along with Canada...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Spain's banks lay groundwork for post-COVID consumer spending boom

MADRID, July 2 (Reuters) - Spain's banks, their margins slashed during the pandemic, are betting on a high-yield route back to profitability through consumer loans - by encouraging lockdown-weary customers to spend big on cars, holidays and home improvements. Consumer lending on average makes up just 7% of those banks'...
Businesswincountry.com

France’s Lagardere exposed to takeovers as heir’s grip weakens – sources

PARIS (Reuters) – The heir to France’s Lagardere group has ended up with a smaller than advertised stake after a restructuring, further shrinking his sway after he gave up veto powers that protected the firm and its influential media assets from takeovers. Arnaud Lagardere effectively holds 11% of the conglomerate,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Brazil posts $10.4 bln trade surplus in June - ministry

BRASILIA, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a $10.4 billion trade surplus in June, figures showed on Thursday, close to the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a $10.7 billion surplus and up sharply from a $6.5 billion surplus in the same month last year. Exports in June totaled...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Spain's Caixabank to cut 6,450 jobs, union says

MADRID, July 1 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank has reached an agreement with unions to lay off 6,452 employees, fewer than the initially planned nearly 8,300, a spokesperson for the Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) union said on Thursday. The agreement to reduce its workforce in Spain by around 14.5% was reached after...
EconomyCNBC

These are the richest and poorest countries in the EU

Danish households are the richest in the European Union, according to a data analysis by the country's central bank. The average household in Denmark had 1.88 million Danish krone ($300,000) in financial assets as of the fourth quarter of 2020. The data, released Wednesday, was extracted from the European Central...
EconomyFlight Global.com

Spain approves defence spending package, including A330 MRTT purchase

Spain has given the go ahead to a trio of programmes that will see the country invest in the region of €300 million ($355 million) this year and includes the acquisition of new aerial refuelling tankers, plus 40 new helicopters for law enforcement missions. Approved by the Spanish government on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's Didi raises $4.4 bln in upsized U.S. IPO

June 30 (Reuters) - Chinese ride hailing company Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) raised $4.4 billion in its U.S. IPO, pricing it at the top of its indicated range and increasing the number of shares sold, the company said. Didi sold 316.8 million American Depository Shares (ADS), versus the planned 288...
Worldatlantanews.net

IMF approves 1-bln-USD loan to finance Uganda's COVID-19 response

KAMPALA, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a one-billion-U.S. dollar loan to finance Uganda's response to the COVID-19 crisis over the next three years. The international financing institution in a statement posted on its website late on Monday said the pandemic has caused economic and...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

France's Europcar rejects takeover bid, saying price too low

PARIS (Reuters) - French car hire group Europcar said on Wednesday it has rejected a takeover bid, without specifying the bidder, saying the 0.44 euro ($0.5254) per share price offered was too low. Europcar said further talks might take place. “The board of directors of the company has concluded that...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EU Commission approves Germany's 25.6 bln euro recovery plan

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Tuesday Germany's 25.6 billion euro plan to recover from the pandemic and transform the economy to become greener and more digitalised in coming years. The scheme will be financed from EU grants only until 2026. Once the plan is also...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's 51job to go private in $5.7 bln deal

June 21 (Reuters) - Chinese recruitment firm 51job Inc said on Monday it entered a definitive agreement with Garnet Faith Limited to be taken private in a deal valued at about $5.7 billion. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Businessfinextra.com

FCA approves EML takeover of Sentenial

EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200) is providing the following update regarding the pending acquisition of Sentenial Limited (“Sentenial”), announced to the market on 7 April 2021. The update is provided in the context of EML’s subsidiary’s (PFS Card Services Ireland Limited) dialogue with the Central Bank of Ireland...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK's Morrisons rejects $7.6 bln takeover proposal from CD&R

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons (MRW.L) has rejected a proposed 5.52 billion pound ($7.62 billion) cash offer from U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), saying it is far too low. Britain's fourth largest grocer by sales after Tesco (TSCO.L), Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) and Asda,...