NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a popular manufacturer of graphics chips, and the tech company's shares come at a high price -- more than $800 per share as of the end of June. Soon, the price per share will be much lower since the company announced a four-for-one stock split in May. Beginning on July 20, shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis, which means the price per share should fall to somewhere around $200.