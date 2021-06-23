Lanvin heads straight from beach to bar for SS22

Olivia Rodrigo's name has not taken a break from the spotlight ever since her debut single "Drivers License" broke records people didn't even think were possible. After her latest album release, Rodrigo has proved her career is only set to go up from here. While her music has transported me back into my teenage years—making me relive heartbreaks I don't even think I had—it's her cool-girl style that has completely caught my attention. I mean, have you see the "Good 4 U" video? Styled by Devon Lee Carlson, it's sure to be full of top-notch looks. She's always wearing It brands, from With Jéan to Marc Jacobs. In true Gen Z fashion, she also mixes unique vintage finds with new pieces along with comfy staples like Converse sneakers and chunky black boots.