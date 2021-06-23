Cancel
Lanvin heads straight from beach to bar for SS22

Cover picture for the articleFashion’s always lived in the future, and that future’s always been a little bit escapist, a little bit idealised, and a little bit all about what ever is happening in the world right now. This current season, SS22, exists in an interesting future, more unknowable than usual. Whereas the last few fashion seasons have been half-happenings in a disembodied, digital present — most of us have spent time dreaming about reemergence from our Covid-induced statis. Now, the SS22 season is here — and (hopefully) represents what comes after that long-awaited reemergence.

