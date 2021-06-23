Chicago Bears: 5 players who are big injury risks in 2021

Half the battle in the NFL is getting an opportunity. For Chicago's Jaylon Johnson, opportunity knocks as he steps into his second season in the NFL. Earlier this offseason, the Bears released veteran Kyle Fuller, which now paves the way for the 2020 second-round pick in Johnson to become the club's No. 1 corner and one of the team's de facto leaders in the secondary. While that role is ripe for the picking for Johnson, the young corner needs to be healthy. His rookie season was cut to just 13 games as he missed Chicago's final four contests (including their playoff loss to the Saints) due to a shoulder injury. Fortunately for Johnson, that bump in his rookie season seems to be a thing of the past as he gears up for Year 2.