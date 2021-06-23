Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chicago Bears: 5 players who are big injury risks in 2021

By Rob Schwarz Jr
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears have had their fair share of injuries over the last few years, but the team has also been lucky compared to other teams. Any team that loses their top quarterback for example will for sure struggle in a season — this is not something the Bears have had to deal with — just average to below-average quarterback play instead. This is not to say the team has not lost some key players in the most inopportune time.

beargoggleson.com
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

103K+
Followers
294K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akiem Hicks
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Chicago Bears#Akiem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has A Blunt Message For Cole Beasley

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has stirred up controversy with his anti-vaccination stance this offseason. His views have been the subject of much debate, and one former NFL player has a message for him. Appearing on the SI Media Podcast, former defensive end Chris Long said that leadership requires...
NFLbleachernation.com

Matt Nagy Has No Excuses NOT to Get the Run-Game Going (And Other Bears Bullets)

My sincerest thank yous to those who sent birthday wishes my way yesterday. I’m a year older, and (hopefully) a year wiser. So, here’s to this year being the first of many in which I can celebrate while rooting on a honest-to-goodness franchise quarterback. • Nicholas Moreano (Chicago Audible) highlights...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Why Mike Ditka is correct about Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears quarterback discussion is a never-ending runaround, and it has been for what seems like centuries. This year, though, the Bears may have turned a corner when they drafted highly-touted rookie quarterback Justin Fields. As training camp approaches, fans are looking forward to seeing the prized rookie in padded practices and, a little later on, preseason action.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles draft prospects: Appalachian State’s Demetrius Taylor

General Manager Howie Roseman has spent a lot of time, money, and effort into adding talented pass rushers to the defensive line. It’s almost a tradition for the Philadelphia Eagles to add pass-rushing help on an annual basis, be it in the NFL Draft or free agency. 2021 was no different, and despite their addition of several youthful prospects, we can almost bet on the Birds adding another EDGE defender in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 hidden gems on the Chicago Bears roster

Chicago Bears minicamp is underway as the team prepares for the 2021 season. The Bears made the playoffs last year after going 8-8, and they hope to improve that record. The front office made one of the biggest moves in the NFL draft, after trading up to acquire rookie sensation Justin Fields. With Mitchell Trubisky out of the picture, Fields seems to be learning behind Andy Dalton before taking the reins.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears fans, who is your all-time ‘favorite’ Lions player?

When you read the word “favorite” in the question above, keep in mind that it’s a subjective term and you can take it in several ways. As a Chicago Bears’ fan you no doubt have watched the Detroit Lions play plenty throughout the years, so was there anyone that you truly came to appreciate and become a fan of? What about a Lion that you respected or perhaps one that you loved to hate?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Has Akiem Hicks peaked with Chicago Bears

When Akiem Hicks got injured and missed 11 games in 2019 it was fair to wonder if he could get back to the level that he was playing on previously. From 2016-2018 Hicks averaged 7.5 sacks per year over those three seasons. Coming back from his injury in 2020, Hicks only put up 3.5 sacks.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears “shocked” by Eddie Goldman absence

When the Chicago Bears reported that Eddie Goldman missed OTAs with an excused absence, it was a bit of a shock. Goldman had never had issues with the team before opting out last year due to COVID concerns. Goldman showed up to the voluntary sessions, then missed the mandatory workouts making the situation even more questionable.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: “Bear weather” clearly doesn’t help them win

Earlier in the month, the Chicago Bears announced that they are going to pursue the property that used to be the Arlington International Racecourse in Arlinton Heights, Illinois. They currently play thier home games at Soldier Field in Chicago but they appear to be interested in moving. Soldier Field has a lot of great history but it severely lacks a lot of modern advantages. The Bears would be really smart to do what they need to do in order to either move or get a better stadium in Chicago.
NFLPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Stefon Diggs’ Tweet Makes Buffalo Bills Fans Laugh: Makes Vikings Fans Angry

It won't be long now Bills Mafia. Training camp starts in less than four weeks and it's safe to say that 2021 is one of the most anticipated seasons in Buffalo Bills' history. Stefon Diggs was arguably the best trade acquisition in Buffalo sports history. He led the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) as he and quarterback Josh Allen led one of the best offenses in the NFL; on the way to an AFC East division title and a trip to the AFC Championship game.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Bears Players Have a Decision to Make

When Dick Jauron coached the Bears, one of the last things he told players before they left minicamp for some weeks away prior to training camp was to stay out of trouble. Jauron was probably even more famous for "nothing good happens at 2:30 in the morning," but he also warned players to stay out of trouble in the weeks prior to training camp.
NFLYardbarker

Mike Ditka not happy about potential Bears stadium move

The Bears are eyeing possibilities for a new stadium, which could see them leave the city of Chicago to head to the suburbs. That’s not something that the team’s legendary coach is a big fan of. The Bears have confirmed that they are submitting a bid for the site of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Projecting rookie roles for the upcoming season

It is no doubt that the Chicago Bears put together a very solid draft. They addressed their positions of need and came away with some great talent for the future. With the season looming over us in a couple of months, it is interesting to think about how the rookies will contribute to the team. How much will Justin Fields play? Will the rookie lineman establish themselves as future pieces? There are many questions surrounding what kind of roles the rookies will play.
NFLchatsports.com

Expectations for Cole Kmet in year two with Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports) Last year around this time we looked into realistic potential outcomes for the rookie season of Cole Kmet with the Chicago Bears. It turned out that Kmet hit about the threshold that we were expecting him to, and is he right in range with your average rookie season tight end.
NFLchicitysports.com

Keepin It 100: A Chicago Bears Podcast -A Day at the Races

Join TTNL’s Draft Dr. Phil and Shayne “The Smartest Man” Marsaw as they’re joined by friend of the show and diehard Bears fan, comedian Tony Behinfar to talk about his new show Day Drinker premiering on Amazon Prime and plenty of Bears conversation! Could the Bears really be planning a move to Arlington Heights and building a brand new state of the art stadium?!
NFLhbu.edu

Caleb Johnson Signs with Chicago Bears

Johnson is the first player in HBU history to sign a contract with an NFL team. The San Diego native was named the Southland Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year for the fall season. Johnson recorded 49 tackles, leading the league and ranking fourth in the nation with 12.2 tackles per game. Johnson posted double-digit tackles in every game with 12 against North Texas, 13 against Texas Tech, 11 against Louisiana Tech and 13 against Eastern Kentucky. He was also the most outstanding leader, both on the field and off, as he was named one of the four captains and earned the Garrett Dolan Leadership Award for a second time.
NFLCBS Sports

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says late-season shoulder injury fully healed, eyes bigger role in Chicago's secondary

Half the battle in the NFL is getting an opportunity. For Chicago's Jaylon Johnson, opportunity knocks as he steps into his second season in the NFL. Earlier this offseason, the Bears released veteran Kyle Fuller, which now paves the way for the 2020 second-round pick in Johnson to become the club's No. 1 corner and one of the team's de facto leaders in the secondary. While that role is ripe for the picking for Johnson, the young corner needs to be healthy. His rookie season was cut to just 13 games as he missed Chicago's final four contests (including their playoff loss to the Saints) due to a shoulder injury. Fortunately for Johnson, that bump in his rookie season seems to be a thing of the past as he gears up for Year 2.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Podcast: Previewing the Chicago Bears wide receivers

Would you look at that? We’re another week closer to the Chicago Bears training camp! And surely once practices begin, a lot of attention will be on a position that the Bears invested heavily in during the offseason … wide receiver. In this episode of The Chicago Audible, the guys...
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Justin Fields believes in Chicago Bears' plan at QB

Matt Nagy is sticking to his guns right now. Despite drafting Justin Fields in the first round, the Chicago Bears are currently planning to move forward with Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback for Week 1. A lot can change between now and the first week of the NFL season,...