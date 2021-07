A UND professor has been awarded more than $2 million in grant funding to conduct research that could lead to new therapies for strokes and traumatic brain injuries. Mikhail Golovko, associate professor in the department of biomedical sciences at the UND School of Medicine and Health Sciences, was awarded $2.3 million from the National Institute of Health. The funding will allow Golovko and his team to continue to study a mechanism for brain-blood regulation focused on understanding how the brain controls oxygen and nutrient uptake, per a UND press release.