4 Ways SaaS Companies Can Use Word-of-Mouth Marketing to Drive Growth

Audio is making a big comeback in the world of digital marketing. Why? The reason is simple. Over the last year, we have seen how much we rely on the ability to receive information at a fast pace and audio is the perfect on-the-go mode to make that happen for any business. So if your restaurant has been considering giving audio marketing a try – or you just want to learn more about it – here is a rundown of how and why using audio marketing can increase brand awareness for your eatery.