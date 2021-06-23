4 Ways SaaS Companies Can Use Word-of-Mouth Marketing to Drive Growth
Word-of-mouth marketing was the very first type of marketing, and it remains the most powerful for SaaS companies even though many have the optimization of digital-advertising channels like Google Ads down to a science. I’m a marketer at a well-known tech company that spends a lot of money on software, and I get inundated with countless ads, cold emails and LinkedIn messages promoting software that does everything from project management to attribution modeling — and I ignore 99% of it. There are a lot of companies investing a lot of time and money to reach me, and the vast majority of that money and effort is wasted.www.mysanantonio.com