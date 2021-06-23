Cancel
UvA, TU Delft And Booking.com Collaborate On Research Into Better Recommendation Systems

 11 days ago

In the Mercury Machine Learning Lab, researchers from the University of Amsterdam (UvA) and Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) will be working together with Booking.com on various improved recommendation systems. The collaboration provides the unique opportunity to test AI techniques in the real world, allowing new machine learning methods to be safely developed for wide application, for example in mobility, energy or healthcare.

Computersarxiv.org

A Comprehensive Review on Non-Neural Networks Collaborative Filtering Recommendation Systems

Carmel Wenga (1 and 2), Majirus Fansi (2), Sébastien Chabrier (1), Jean-Martial Mari (1), Alban Gabillon (1) ((1) University of French Polynesia, (2) NzhinuSoft) Over the past two decades, recommender systems have attracted a lot of interest due to the explosion in the amount of data in online applications. A particular attention has been paid to collaborative filtering, which is the most widely used in applications that involve information recommendations. Collaborative filtering (CF) uses the known preference of a group of users to make predictions and recommendations about the unknown preferences of other users (recommendations are made based on the past behavior of users). First introduced in the 1990s, a wide variety of increasingly successful models have been proposed. Due to the success of machine learning techniques in many areas, there has been a growing emphasis on the application of such algorithms in recommendation systems. In this article, we present an overview of the CF approaches for recommender systems, their two main categories, and their evaluation metrics. We focus on the application of classical Machine Learning algorithms to CF recommender systems by presenting their evolution from their first use-cases to advanced Machine Learning models. We attempt to provide a comprehensive and comparative overview of CF systems (with python implementations) that can serve as a guideline for research and practice in this area.
Lifestyleaustinnews.net

Maps.me Announces New Cashback Partnership with Booking.com

Leading Offline Mapping Platform Launches Exciting New Reward Program. ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Maps.me has announced a new partnership with Booking.com that will enable users to earn cashback rewards in their Maps.me digital wallet. Users of the world's most popular offline mapping tool will be able to earn up to 10% cashback when booking travel through a special integration of leading digital travel platform Booking.com in the Maps.me app.
Medical & BiotechEurekAlert

Insilico collaborates with Teva on AI system for target discovery

Tuesday, June 22, 2021 - Insilico Medicine is pleased to announce that it has entered into a collaboration with Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc. to utilize Insilico's generative machine learning technology and proprietary PandaOmics Drug Discovery Platform, which aims at identifying novel therapeutic targets implicated in a variety of diseases.
Technologyarxiv.org

BanditMF: Multi-Armed Bandit Based Matrix Factorization Recommender System

Multi-armed bandits (MAB) provide a principled online learning approach to attain the balance between exploration and exploitation. Due to the superior performance and low feedback learning without the learning to act in multiple situations, Multi-armed Bandits drawing widespread attention in applications ranging such as recommender systems. Likewise, within the recommender system, collaborative filtering (CF) is arguably the earliest and most influential method in the recommender system. Crucially, new users and an ever-changing pool of recommended items are the challenges that recommender systems need to address. For collaborative filtering, the classical method is training the model offline, then perform the online testing, but this approach can no longer handle the dynamic changes in user preferences which is the so-called cold start. So how to effectively recommend items to users in the absence of effective information? To address the aforementioned problems, a multi-armed bandit based collaborative filtering recommender system has been proposed, named BanditMF. BanditMF is designed to address two challenges in the multi-armed bandits algorithm and collaborative filtering: (1) how to solve the cold start problem for collaborative filtering under the condition of scarcity of valid information, (2) how to solve the sub-optimal problem of bandit algorithms in strong social relations domains caused by independently estimating unknown parameters associated with each user and ignoring correlations between users.
EngineeringNational Science Foundation (press release)

Dear Colleague Letter: Opportunities for Collaboration between CISE and SBE Researchers

The National Science Foundation (NSF) supports fundamental research that is collaborative between the computer and information science and engineering (CISE) and the social, behavioral, and economic sciences (SBE) fields. This research empowers our Nation to address great challenges and seize transformative opportunities. Through scientific advances and subsequent applications of these advances, research jointly supported by NSF's CISE and SBE Directorates spurs innovation, creates jobs, strengthens security and preparedness, and improves quality of life for people across the country and around the world.
SciencePhys.org

Researchers develop a model to better understand the forces that generate tsunamis

The word "tsunami" brings immediately to mind the havoc that can be wrought by these uniquely powerful waves. The tsunamis we hear about most often are caused by undersea earthquakes, and the waves they generate can travel at speeds of up to 250 miles per hour and reach tens of meters high when they make landfall and break. They can cause massive flooding and rapid widespread devastation in coastal areas, as happened in Southeast Asia in 2004 and in Japan in 2011.
Computersarxiv.org

On component interactions in two-stage recommender systems

Thanks to their scalability, two-stage recommenders are used by many of today's largest online platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Pinterest. These systems produce recommendations in two steps: (i) multiple nominators -- tuned for low prediction latency -- preselect a small subset of candidates from the whole item pool; (ii)~a slower but more accurate ranker further narrows down the nominated items, and serves to the user. Despite their popularity, the literature on two-stage recommenders is relatively scarce, and the algorithms are often treated as the sum of their parts. Such treatment presupposes that the two-stage performance is explained by the behavior of individual components if they were deployed independently. This is not the case: using synthetic and real-world data, we demonstrate that interactions between the ranker and the nominators substantially affect the overall performance. Motivated by these findings, we derive a generalization lower bound which shows that careful choice of each nominator's training set is sometimes the only difference between a poor and an optimal two-stage recommender. Since searching for a good choice manually is difficult, we learn one instead. In particular, using a Mixture-of-Experts approach, we train the nominators (experts) to specialize on different subsets of the item pool. This significantly improves performance.
TechnologyTechRepublic

GitHub is set to better empower collaboration with Issues and Projects

GitHub is rolling out new features for the most-used online code repository on the market. Jack Wallen has the details. GitHub is one of the largest online code repositories in the world. Currently, over 40 million developers are building on the GitHub platform. With that many users, the collaborative process must be sound and seamless.
Technologyaithority.com

Fuze Named A Leader In The 2021 Aragon Research Globe™ For Unified Communications And Collaboration

With Continued Enterprise Market Growth And Feature-rich Unified Communications Platform, Fuze Identified As A Leader For The Fifth Consecutive Year. Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, announced that it has been named a Leader for the fifth consecutive year in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Unified Communications and Collaboration report. According to the report, the Fuze platform “continued to push the envelope on ease of use” for large enterprises; the recent expansion of offerings, “position [Fuze] well for the growing demand of an integrated UC&C Suite.”
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Optimising PCR protocol with a primer recommendation system using neural network

While I was an intern at a pathological lab four years ago, my work consisted primarily of sequencing DNA samples. While this was a fairly simple technique to master, for a second-year undergraduate, it gave me a roller-coaster experience of wet-lab research. Nevertheless, aside from the routine pipetting and centrifuging and mixing solutions, I noticed one could methodically automate and optimise the initial step of the protocol, namely the primer selection step.
Businessfinextra.com

Finastra and Uni Systems collaborate to deliver treasury, payments and risk services

Finastra has established a new partnership with Uni Systems Information Technology S.M.SA (Uni Systems), an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) systems integration company that specializes in Information Technology landscape transformation in Europe. Uni Systems will be bringing Finastra treasury, risk and payments software - Fusion Treasury, Fusion Risk and Fusion...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How Advertisements Read Your Brain: An Introduction to Recommender Systems

Online advertising is ubiquitous these days. You can’t go many places online without being offered to buy something — perhaps a shirt, or maybe a pair of headphones. What’s more, these ads have uncanny levels of accuracy. I’m often surprised at how many things I actually would buy from the ads that are shown to me. I’ve been equal parts creeped out and impressed by these ads and decided to figure out how they worked. It turns out that recommender systems, as these ads are called, are actually quite intuitive. In this article we’ll take a look at a simple yet effective recommender system and explain how it works.
Boise, IDboisestate.edu

Doctoral students Biaggne and Barcenas publish dye research with faculty collaborators

In two studies, involving two different dye material systems, Materials Science and Engineering and qDNA Research Group doctoral students Austin Biaggne and German Barcenas and their faculty co-authors used theoretical approaches to predict the effects of dye structure changes on solvation energy and electronic properties. Theoretical methods based on quantum mechanics can be used to determine the effects of structural changes in molecules on their physiochemical properties.
Saint Louis, MOconstructforstl.org

Geospatial Collaborative Working to Foster Research Collaboration to Address Community Needs

The University of Missouri–St. Louis continues to develop and expand its relationships with the growing geospatial ecosystem in St Louis. The newly renamed Geospatial Collaborative is championing research, technological innovation and community engagement that can support policymakers as they work to address problems facing residents across the region. “My approach...
Computersarxiv.org

Title:The Use of Bandit Algorithms in Intelligent Interactive Recommender Systems

Abstract: In today's business marketplace, many high-tech Internet enterprises constantly explore innovative ways to provide optimal online user experiences for gaining competitive advantages. The great needs of developing intelligent interactive recommendation systems are indicated, which could sequentially suggest users the most proper items by accurately predicting their preferences, while receiving the up-to-date feedback to refine the recommendation results, continuously. Multi-armed bandit algorithms, which have been widely applied into various online systems, are quite capable of delivering such efficient recommendation services. However, few existing bandit models are able to adapt to new changes introduced by the modern recommender systems.
Technologyhospitalitynet.org

PredictHQ Presentation - Demand Intelligence for a Dynamic World

Smarter demand forecasting needs external data to learn and adapt. Whatever forecasting platform you’re using, you can integrate PredictHQ's API to discover the anomalies impacting your demand. Our systems aggregate and verify millions of demand causal factors and ranks them by predicted impact so your team can make better decisions faster. Our demand intelligence is used by some of the smartest companies globally including Uber, Booking.com, Amazon Alexa, Accenture, Domino’s, and many more to build more accurate forecasts. We also work with companies to build out intelligent products and operational strategies.
Softwaregitconnected.com

Different Java Debugging Methods For Java Developers

Debugging is a broad topic in Software Engineering; whatever technology we are using to develop our software, we’ll need to know about debugging. Some debugging techniques are generic and can be applied anywhere, but specialized debugging techniques are also there to support specific technologies. This article will talk about some Java debugging methods that we should know as Java developers to build excellent systems.
Businessaithority.com

HUB Security Ltd. And Scaleout Announce Partnership For Secure Federated AI

HUB Security Ltd. has announced a partnership agreement with Swedish-based Scaleout bringing Scaleout’s expertise in decentralized and federated AI to HUB Security’s secure confidential computing cybersecurity platform. The partnership will focus on applications where the data for AI is distributed across multiple silos and performance requires physical proximity to the...
Softwarebiztechmagazine.com

AI Strategies: What Is Natural Language Processing and How Can It Help Businesses?

Combining computing technologies with human language has become a driving force for modern-day technology. The experience of using a smartphone, for example, wouldn’t be quite the same without the ability to pull up a map with a computerized voice navigating your next turn. Tools like Google Lens, which can translate words captured by a camera on the fly, would not be quite as impressive.