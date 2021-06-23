ACM and Theory Wellness Collaborate on a Community Arts Center
Arts Collaborative Medford (ACM) is excited to announce a partnership with Theory Wellness that they hope will soon culminate in a community arts center for Medford. ACM was formed in 2017 for the purpose of exploring the possibility of establishing a community arts center in Medford, and has had representation from CACHE in Medford, ArtsMedford, the Medford Arts Council, and other key stakeholders in the local arts and culture community.www.wickedlocal.com