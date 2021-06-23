Collaborative STEAM Series

As quarantine comes to a close for most, the University of North Carolina at Asheville’s STEAM Studio plans to reopen its summer SkillSet workshops during July. These weeklong summer camps see girls and nonbinary students in middle and high school guided by professional artists, engineers and creators in the use of woodworking and metal fabrication equipment. Each week of the camp provides a different activity, with the students learning how to build a variety of projects ranging from wind chimes to a working electric guitar. Along with allowing these students access to professional tools such as laser cutters and 3D modeling equipment, the workshops are designed to provide them with cooperation skills, a design mindset and a valuable sense of completion. Classes for ages 11 to 18 will be held weekly beginning July 5.