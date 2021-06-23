Cancel
NASA

Collaborative STEAM Series

By Laura McQuarrie
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuild to Launch: A STEAM Exploration Series is a free digital science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics learning series for kids created by LEGO and NASA. The series is set to debut in the fall, a time when many parents are searching for resources to supplement their child's remote learning.

