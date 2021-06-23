Animated Alien Card Games

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles, a video game adaptation of the popular anime series, is officially heading west. Published by Sega, Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles is an arena fighter that roughly traces events from both the series and the movie. The game stars Tanjiro, a Demon Slayer who fights to avenge his parents and save his sister, who has been turned into a demon. Halo Infinite's first multiplayer season will reportedly be themed around the "Heroes of Reach". The news was revealed in this month's Inside Infinite blog over on the Halo Waypoint website. Halo Infinite Head of Creative Joseph Staten centred the idea that as well as Master Chief, 343 wants you, the player, to feel "at the very heart of the Halo universe". Far Cry 5's level editor is pretty robust, so robust in fact that a YouTuber by the name of Krollywood straight-up remade GoldenEye in Ubisoft's first-person shooter. After a painstaking two and a half years recreating all 18 levels of GoldenEye on the PS4 version of Far Cry 5, the maps have been pulled offline after a copyright claim, seemingly stemming from Bond license owner MGM. Seth's got all that in your Daily Fix!