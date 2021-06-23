Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Animated Alien Card Games

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExploding Kittens raised millions of dollars in crowdfunding money from hundreds of thousands of backers and it still holds the record as the most-backed project on Kickstarter to date—and now, Exploding Kittens is planning to launch its first licensed game, Exploding Minions. Exploding Minions was inspired by the most successful...

www.trendhunter.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Card Games#Aliens#Exploding Kittens#Crowdfunding#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Russia
Related
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Oceanarium is a game about meditation and alien sea creatures

Oceanarium is a seabound exploration game based on how little we know about the deepest darkest reaches of the sea. You'll swim, you'll relax, you'll discover alien-looking sea creatures, and help the ocean heal. There are lots of wiggly things and eyeballs, bright lights and lovely shades of blue, and it makes the scary bits of the sea look very pleasant indeed. It comes out on Steam later today.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Aliens Fireteam Elite games launches August 24th

The Aliens Fireteam Elite game set in the Alien universe is now available to preorder and will be officially launching on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles on August 24th 2021. The Aliens: Fireteam Elite game is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops you and your team of “hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat”.
ComicsAnime News Network

Final Fantasy IX Game to Get Animated Series

France's Cyber Group Studios aims to begin production by late 2021/early 2022. The children's entertainment trade publication Kidscreen reported on Monday that Square Enix's Final Fantasy IX game is inspiring an animated series. Paris-based Cyber Group Studios has signed a co-development and co-production deal with Square Enix to create an animated series for 8- to 13-year-olds. Cyber Group Studios' CEO Pierre Sissman stated that the company aims to begin production by the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022. The company has not finalized the project's number or length of episodes.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 reveals Drawful: Animate as its third game

Another game reveal is in for The Jackbox Party Pack 8. Drawful: Animate, the third game in the collection, will focus on “players making awful animations two frames at a time.”. Here’s some additional information and a trailer:. As the name suggests, this latest version of the storied franchise will...
HobbiesSiliconera

Pokemon Trading Card Game Celebrations Expansion Will Arrive in October

As part of the Pokemon 25th anniversary celebrations, a special Pokemon Trading Card Game expansion called Celebrations is on the way. The first items will arrive on October 8, 2021 and include both remakes of some original cards and cards with foil and the anniversary logo. The set will also have Delta, Light, and Star Pokemon in it. Subsequent items in this series will arrive later in October 2021.
ComicsIGN

Popular Anime Game Adaptation Officially Coming West - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles, a video game adaptation of the popular anime series, is officially heading west. Published by Sega, Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles is an arena fighter that roughly traces events from both the series and the movie. The game stars Tanjiro, a Demon Slayer who fights to avenge his parents and save his sister, who has been turned into a demon. Halo Infinite's first multiplayer season will reportedly be themed around the "Heroes of Reach". The news was revealed in this month's Inside Infinite blog over on the Halo Waypoint website. Halo Infinite Head of Creative Joseph Staten centred the idea that as well as Master Chief, 343 wants you, the player, to feel "at the very heart of the Halo universe". Far Cry 5's level editor is pretty robust, so robust in fact that a YouTuber by the name of Krollywood straight-up remade GoldenEye in Ubisoft's first-person shooter. After a painstaking two and a half years recreating all 18 levels of GoldenEye on the PS4 version of Far Cry 5, the maps have been pulled offline after a copyright claim, seemingly stemming from Bond license owner MGM. Seth's got all that in your Daily Fix!
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Sonic the Hedgehog Gets His Own Card Game

There’s a new Sonic the Hedgehog game coming out and it’s.. entirely card based?. Available for pre-order now from Sega’s online store, Sonic the Card Game has you playing as Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Amy, Blaze, or Shadow (no Doctor Robotnik apparently), collecting power-ups and rings to beat your fellow players.
LifestylePhandroid

Best Card Games You Can Find on the Google Play Store

Card games have been a widespread form of entertainment for hundreds of years but remain in vogue to this day. The advent of mobile gaming we recently witnessed has given the genre a solid push, further increasing its undying popularity. Digital distribution services like the Google Play Store make it possible for users to enjoy a variety of card games on the go, from blackjack and poker to gin rummy and cribbage.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Monopoly: Naruto Shippuden Is A Board Game For Anime Ninja Fans

Monopoly: Naruto Shippuden is a monopoly game tailored to the popular manga and anime series Naruto Shippuden. Masashi Kishimoto's popular creation is one of the biggest and most popular franchises in the world. Most of the series' fans know it from the anime and manga, and various merchandise and media spinoffs like the various video games, toys, action figures, clothing lines, stationery, phone cases, so why not a board game?
HobbiesComicBook

Arkham Horror Card Game Gets Revised Core Set

Fantasy Flight Games has announced a new Core Set for Arkham Horror: The Card Game, adding several quality-of-life improvements to the popular tabletop game. The Revised Core Set will contain everything players need for up to four players to play Arkham Horror: The Card Game, including cards for player decks, and newly designed numbered tokens to help make keeping track of the game a bit easier. The Revised Core Set also contains several higher-level cards that weren't in the original Core Set to help give players new options when they advance through a campaign. These cards were previously found in early expansions and aren't new to the game.
Video GamesMovieWeb

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Game Trailer Announces Summer Release Date

Heads up, Alien fans as a brand new video game is coming our way, and sooner than expected. Cold Iron Studios has revealed that Aliens: Fireteam Elite is set to be released this summer on August 24. What's more, they have revealed a brand new trailer for the video game, which previews the action-packed Xenomorph hunting that is on deck in just a couple of months.
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Co-Op Aliens Shooter Game Gets a New Trailer and Release Date

A new gameplay trailer for Aliens: Fireteam Elite (a slightly new name) has arrived to show off more xenomorph action and a release date!. Revealed earlier this year, today brings a fresh look at Aliens: Fireteam Elite. The new trailer shows off some of the enemy types you’ll be facing down, as well as the ways you can customize your team:
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

How to always win the Fortnite alien mothership mini-game for gold loot

The alien theme for Fortnite Season 7 Invasion is proving to be quite comprehensive in scope. Matches now feature multiple ways to encounter extraterrestrials in Fortnite, whether it be fighting the smaller UFOs, finding alien parasites, or getting abducted into the alien mothership itself. The latter of these options is sure to be the most popular for those interested in winning games.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Namekian & Saiyan Boost Released

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has released its latest product. These two Expansion Packs, Saiyan Boost and Namekian Boost, debut the new "BOOST" mechanic that will run through multiple upcoming sets. The Dragon Ball Super Card Game official Facebook page announced the release of these Expansion Sets yesterday. In addition...