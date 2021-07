INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 30: Evan Mobley #4 of the USC Trojans shoots the ball against Jalen Suggs #1 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors will likely end up with one of three options in the 2021 NBA Draft after they earned the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. In all likelihood, one of either G League standout Jalen Green, Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs, or USC big man Evan Mobley will end up north of the border.