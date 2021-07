Appearing in a SiriusXM interview on Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce put it bluntly: if the Chiefs aren’t winning championships, they’re failing. “I took a note from the Chicago Bulls — when they were winning their championships and had their run: ‘It don’t mean a thing if you ain’t got the ring, baby,” he laughed. “All those accolades — all that stuff — might be cool when I’m sitting on the couch watching the young guys chase the record. But right now, none of that really [means] anything.