UNC athletes, please get vaccinated

You’ve probably seen the spate of professional athletes recently coming out “skeptical” (read: against) of vaccination against Covid-19, and general concern among sports fans and media that vaccination rates among professional athletes seem generally pretty low, even as the United States is approaching a pretty solid rate across the country. You may have even seen players like Cole Beasley aggressively informing the public that he will be endangering them for the sake of his “virtues” and claiming that other, less famous athletes feel the same. Information about college athletes is a ton more scant, because media isn’t on campus over the summer sessions during offseason trainings and whatever else is going on, so we have no way of knowing what the deal might be with vaccinations among any college teams, including those who suit up in Chapel Hill.