Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC athletes, please get vaccinated

By Akil Guruparan
tarheelblog.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve probably seen the spate of professional athletes recently coming out “skeptical” (read: against) of vaccination against Covid-19, and general concern among sports fans and media that vaccination rates among professional athletes seem generally pretty low, even as the United States is approaching a pretty solid rate across the country. You may have even seen players like Cole Beasley aggressively informing the public that he will be endangering them for the sake of his “virtues” and claiming that other, less famous athletes feel the same. Information about college athletes is a ton more scant, because media isn’t on campus over the summer sessions during offseason trainings and whatever else is going on, so we have no way of knowing what the deal might be with vaccinations among any college teams, including those who suit up in Chapel Hill.

www.tarheelblog.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Government
Chapel Hill, NC
Health
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc System#Black People#Unc#Big Pharma#Fitness And Health#Toradol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Flu
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
HIV
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Sports
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Worthington, OHwktn.com

Governor DeWine Encourages Student Athletes to Get Vaccinated

WORTHINGTON, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined Ohio High School Athletic Association Director Doug Ute, and Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., to encourage Ohio high school student athletes to get a COVID-19 vaccine in order to protect themselves, to protect their teams, and to protect their season.
PharmaceuticalsDanville Commercial-News

Editorial: To defeat the virus, get the vaccine

A CBS survey released last week found that more than 70% of Americans are now comfortable gathering with friends or going to a restaurant or a bar. Fully half would be fine with getting on a plane. All in spite of this: Only about 43% of Americans are fully vaccinated.
POTUSNBC News

The current state of Covid-19 in the United States, in 5 charts

After more than a year of pandemic-related lockdowns, social distancing and masking, life is feeling much more normal as Americans get ready to celebrate Independence Day. But Covid-19 still looms large. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the "hypertransmissible” delta variant could have caused the recent...
Wisconsin StateParsons Sun

Wisconsin has an NIL policy: Here are the do's and don'ts for Badger athletes

On his first day as the University of Wisconsin's athletic director, Chris McIntosh's department and the student-athletes he leads entered a new world Thursday. College athletes are allowed to make money for their name, image and likeness (NIL), a marked shift in policy from the NCAA that was prompted by athletes’ lobbying and state legislatures creating laws that challenged NCAA rules. As the NCAA waits for Congress to draft and pass a federal law governing NIL, the organization’s temporary solution is to leave NIL policy up to its member schools.
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona Retreat Bans People Who Had COVID Vaccine

An Arizona retreat appears to have banned people who had the coronavirus vaccine from staying and or using its services. Sedona Ranch Retreats in Arizona, which offers life coaching, "past life regression" and cannabis coaching sessions, opens its doors to people searching for a form of healing. It also offers...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
MLBPosted by
Daily Montanan

The NCAA’s existential crisis

The world of bigtime college sports is about to change profoundly in ways not even experts yet comprehend because of a bombshell U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Last week’s unanimous and unambiguous decision in NCAA v. Alston eviscerates the American college football and basketball cartel’s business model of earning billions […] The post The NCAA’s existential crisis appeared first on Daily Montanan.
College Sportssportswar.com

UNC is already there

It's started. Master P's son inks a $2.1 NIL deal with Tennessee State. -- thePurv 07/02/2021 2:12PM. “Imma donate some school supplies to give backs and buy a Tesla.” ** -- JR_Hoo 07/02/2021 6:30PM. Things will never be the same. College athletes' attention will be diverted -- UVAFan2626 07/02/2021 4:13PM.
PoliticsMSNBC

Plan for privately financed Guard deployment faces new pushback

It didn't come as too big of a surprise this week when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) announced that she was deploying 50 National Guard troops to Texas in order to "help" at the U.S./Mexico border. The Republican governor is, after all, eager to impress her party's base ahead of a likely bid for national office, so she obviously sees value in performative stunts like these.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Workday Minnesota

Proposed ‘Abolition Amendment’ would close the 13th Amendment’s loophole allowing slavery as punishment for a crime

This article first appeared on Prism Reports. While the 13th Amendment abolished chattel slavery, an often ignored clause still allows for slavery and involuntary servitude as “punishment for a crime.” This “slavery clause” is now the target of #EndTheException, a new campaign launched this year on Juneteenth weekend. #EndTheException is pushing for the passage of the Abolition Amendment, a joint resolution cosponsored by Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. Nikema Williams, which would strike the slavery clause from the 13th Amendment making it so that “neither slavery nor involuntary servitude may be imposed as a punishment for a crime.”
College SportsGrand Haven Tribune

NCAA sets national rules for athletes to earn money

The National Collegiate Athletic Association adopted a stopgap policy that lets student athletes earn money from activities like social-media posts and autograph signings, reversing decades of restrictions. The NCAA’s governing bodies on Wednesday approved the interim policy for athletes in all 50 states and across all three divisions. The organization...
Michigan Statechatsports.com

What is NIL and what are Michigan, Michigan State doing about it?

Michigan, Michigan State Spartans men's basketball, National Collegiate Athletic Association, California. Update: The NCAA relaxed its NIL policies starting July 1, but no new policy or unifying federal legislation has been enacted. For now, student-athletes can make money of their names, images and likenesses and it is up to each school to abide by local state laws. "Pay to play" and similar recruiting tactics are still prohibited.
Dallas, TXcbs3duluth.com

NCAA clears athletes for compensation as state laws kick in

DALLAS (AP) — The NCAA has cleared the way for athletes to profit off their name just as legislation is set to become law in several states that would allow for such compensation. The expected approval from the NCAA Board of Directors came a few days after a recommendation from...