You Realize We’re The Bad Guys, Right?

Angela James is a Canadian hockey legend. She is the perfect person to be the next head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Every Toronto Maple Leafs fan alive knows that the team, no matter how talented, can’t get past the hurdle of the first round of the playoffs. As a result, many have been calling for a change behind the bench. This article isn’t going to advocate for Sheldon Keefe to lose his job. Instead, it will only detail why Angela James needs to be the person to succeed him as the next head coach of the Leafs.