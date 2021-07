FRISCO, Texas - Join us Sunday to celebrate Y’all Means All Night in honor of the LGBTQIA+ community. FC Dallas hosts Eastern Conference leaders New England Revolution. FC Dallas players will wear special Love Unites training tops during pregame warmups. The shirts will be available in the FC Dallas Fan Shop as well as Soccer90 while supplies last. The Love Unites training tops will be auctioned following the match with all proceeds from the auction benefitting Dallas Hope Charities which focuses on reducing homelessness among young LGBTQIA+ adults in North Texas. For information on the auction, including how to bid, please register with DASH Auction. Click here for a list of LGBTQIA+ resources.