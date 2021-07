The Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to Montreal for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final with a chance to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the Canadiens in the series. Tampa was vastly outplayed in Game 2, but we’re extremely opportunistic on the chances they had despite being outshot 43-23. The Lightning came away with the 3-1 victory thanks to goals by Anthony Cirelli, Blake Coleman, and Ondrej Palat’s dagger late in the third period. The win pulled Tampa to just two wins away from repeating as Stanley Cup champions.