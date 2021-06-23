Five reasons why women over-apologise and five reasons why you need to STOP now.
If you are a woman, here’s a social experiment for you to do the next time you step out of your house. Start walking into a crowded area (Mildly crowded, I may add. There is a pandemic going on, after all) and walk straight in the middle of the footpath. Do not move whoever comes in front of you. The chances are you will bump into a man in the next 10 secs. And mind you, a man, not a woman. Why? Because we women, we move out of the path. Every time.thriveglobal.com