Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Five reasons why women over-apologise and five reasons why you need to STOP now.

By Sami Austin
Thrive Global
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are a woman, here’s a social experiment for you to do the next time you step out of your house. Start walking into a crowded area (Mildly crowded, I may add. There is a pandemic going on, after all) and walk straight in the middle of the footpath. Do not move whoever comes in front of you. The chances are you will bump into a man in the next 10 secs. And mind you, a man, not a woman. Why? Because we women, we move out of the path. Every time.

thriveglobal.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Health
Related
The Guardian

I do love getting older. Here are five infuriating reasons why

Apparently – brace yourselves – we can’t stop ageing. Time to pack up my crucible and robes and cancel my subscription to Practical Alchemy for Beginners. A newly published international study has concluded, in essence, that biological factors will continue to constrain our attempts to prolong life. “The trajectory towards death in old age has not changed,” said José Manuel Aburto, part of the team that analysed mortality data, rather crushingly, like that kid who told you Santa wasn’t real.
FacebookMotley Fool

9 Reasons You Need a Will

A will can make life easier for those you leave behind. At one time, I thought the idea of having a will drawn up seemed to tempt fate. And then, I realized that I'm a control freak and wanted to have the final word on my finances and who would care for my children if I died before they were grown. Getting the last word was ultimately why I chose to visit an attorney (in those pre-internet days), but there are at least nine other reasons everyone needs a will.
Women's HealthWoodlands Online& LLC

7 Reasons Why Men and Women React Differently to COVID-19 and the Vaccines

Coronavirus (COVID-19) , Women's Health , Men's Health , Healthy Tips & Resources. The differences in severity and side effects in men’s and women’s experiences with COVID-19 and the vaccines may stem from various factors like genetics, sex hormones, and even sociocultural norms. Let’s dive deeper into the differences. 1....
Women's Healthrookiemoms.com

5 Reasons Why You Need Omni-Biotic Probiotics [from Pregnancy Through Toddlerhood]

*This post is in partnership with Omni-Biotic. All thoughts and opinions are my own. Do you know the benefits of probiotics? If you don’t, trust me you are going to want to read on and find out! You have probably heard about how probiotics are in yogurt and maybe a little something about how they help support a healthy gut, but honestly, there’s so much more behind that! Probiotics are the billions of good bacteria in your gut and they help your body with some pretty important processes like digestion, nutrient absorption, your immune system, and even cognitive function.
The Portland Mercury

Shouldn't be no reason why you're actin' strange

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. This is getting hard to watch. I am so so sad right now. These people need help, support, guidance, and agency. They have been robbed of their ability to...
Internetthekatynews.com

5 reasons why you should be on Instagram

Instagram has 500 million daily users and is one of the most popular social media platforms in the word. Instagram is a place where people share photos with friends and family and it allows people to see what their loved ones have been up to. Instagram is the perfect way to stay connected, whether you are looking for an update from a friend or simply looking for some inspiration. If you are not yet on […]
sflcn.com

Need Help Solving Your Problems? Maybe It’s Time To Hire A Life Coach

Life has many obstacles and challenges that we face every day. Sometimes, we can manage them and be able to move on to the next challenges, while other times, they may leave scars or cause more mess than we can handle. In cases like these, when life problems seem to get out of hand, it’s best we seek help. This help may be something other than talking to our loved ones that we trust. When things seem to get too complicated, this is where we need to seek help from a professional. Some issues don’t require a psychologist or a psychiatrist, but the person we need is a life coach.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

2 Personality Traits That Indicate High IQ

The personality traits that suggest you have higher intelligence. The personality traits of being open to experience and having stable emotions both indicate a higher IQ, research finds. People who are open to experience are more interested in things that are complex, new and unconventional. Emotional stability is linked to...
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

I Miss My Ex: 4 Reasons Why You’re Missing Them and How to Stop

Missing your ex-lover after a breakup is practically unavoidable. It doesn’t matter whether your relationship was a pool of pus or a healthy little sunshine, overflowing with unconditional love. And it doesn’t matter who dumped who. Hell, even the fact that you hate your ex is irrelevant. Yes, you’ve read...
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

Five Reasons Dating Is Too Scary Right Now

Have you ever watched a movie or TV show and been able to feel in your body what it was like to be falling in love again, as you watched it play out on the screen in front of you?. Maybe there were butterflies in your stomach for a second,...
Mental Healthcalmsage.com

The Benefits Of Anxiety: 5 Reasons Why Anxiety Is Good For You

When we recall the moments of anxiety, we recall the way our hearts raced, our chest tightened, and how fear of the unknown washed over us. But did you ever recall a time when anxiety actually helped you?. Of course not. Many people believe that anxiety is a negative reaction,...
Workoutsmyrtlebeachsc.com

15 Reasons Why You Should Try Pilates this Summer

If you’re getting tired of your current workout routine or are simply looking for a new way to get in shape this summer, you could try pilates. Pilates is made up of hundreds of exercises and variations and is much more than your standard core work. It’s ideal for those of all ages, genders, and lifestyles as it has many benefits. It’s commonly used as a cross-training workout, injury prevention, and rehabilitative purposes. The best thing is during the summer you can even do pilates outside in the park, on the beach, or even in your own backyard. Here are fifteen reasons why you should consider adding pilates to your fitness routine this year.
wellnesscaptain.com

20 Reasons Why You Just Can’t Lose Weight Yet

These days, weight loss is probably the most heavily debated topic – and for good reason. With so many diets, ‘miracle’ treatments and personalized workout programs, how can we ever know what works for us?. Losing weight can feel like a losing battle. The internet is filled with before-and-after photos...
SocietyThought Catalog

Heartbreak Grows You In Ways You Never Imagined

“Sometimes it takes a heartbreak to shake us awake & help us see we are worth so much more than we’re settling for.” ― Mandy Hale. After a heartbreak, life grows you in ways you didn’t imagine. The poor habits that are developed over time stare at you with nowhere to turn. You aren’t sure how to even approach them to begin your rebirth. Rebirth because you know that you have changed from the person you knew. There are days you find it challenging to get back to yourself. Your newfound sense of awareness softly whispers to you that the time has come to learn and grow. Your growth is evident in how you respond to life’s waves of change. Change that is never ending.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Why Is My Dog Whining? 5 Reasons You Should Consider

Why do dogs whine? How can I understand what my dog wants?. Dog owners may ask themselves "Why is my dog whining?" especially if they don't see anything wrong. The language barrier between you and your dog can lead to some pretty serious cases of miscommunication. Like when you tell your dog, "be a good boy!" but he thinks you mean, "go chew on my shoe." But your dog isn't the only one misreading signals.
Elon MuskThrive Global

Is recruitment bias stopping your chances of success?

Recruiters can be prone to unconscious bias during the hiring process. This aids discriminatory decisions, with damaging effect for both the candidate and employer. But, for businesses, what’s more is that consistently hiring the wrong personnel is detrimental to financial performance. David Bernard, CEO of innovative AI recruitment platform AssessFirst,...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Smashing Your Self-Image and Uncovering Your True Purpose

In an effort to survive in an otherwise unpredictable and pandemic-stricken world, we concoct an image of ourselves in our head that we accept and comfortably pursue every day. This predictability makes it easier for us to get through our days and compartmentalize ourselves, especially during one of the most uncertain times ever in human history.
HealthThrive Global

The Perfectionism Trap

Nicola was struggling. She felt that she was holding herself back both in her position as a senior leader of a tech company and as a mum of two kids. Despite consistent and plentiful evidence of her personal and professional success, she was never satisfied. When others praised her, she admitted to not listening to the positive stuff and only waiting for the negative. If none was given, her inner critic stepped in to make up for it.
Small BusinessBrit + Co

20 Successful Women Share Their Best Self-Care Advice

Though the world is slowly rebuilding and creating its new normal, life as we once knew it has not returned—and it likely never will. Coming to terms with saying goodbye to the lives we had prior to 2020, while simultaneously navigating the uncertainty that lies ahead can be uncomfortable, to say the least. Yet, after a year of operating at a slower pace and taking some time for deep reflection, we're feeling ready to embrace what's next.