The Over the Monster Podcast: Looking ahead to a huge week

The Red Sox appeared to have a brutal schedule coming up in the month of June, with contenders up and down the docket. That, combined with the surprise that still came with their performance to that point in the season, made it reasonable to think they were going to hit a wall in June. At least that’s what yours truly thought when I predicted the team would go 13-15 in the month. I was off. Way off. They ended up going 18-10 in the month, bringing their overall record up to 50-31. No one in our comments predictions nailed this one, with the closest guesses being xiii_dex and Bosoxsince89 at 16-12 as well as ChestnutTrill on the other side of the coin predicting 20-8. Good on you three for at least getting close.