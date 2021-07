A parent’s cancer diagnosis can be a devastating event in any person’s life, but there are several ways to stay positive and maintain hope. A parent is a source of guidance, strength, and wisdom. You relied on them in times of turmoil, and they guided you through many of life’s most difficult situations. With an unexpected cancer diagnosis, your world may appear to flip upside down; roles are suddenly reversed, and it is your turn to help them through one of the greatest challenges of their life. How do you help them become a cancer survivor and overcome their anxiety, confusion, and anger while simultaneously coping with your own emotions?