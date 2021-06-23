Don’t push, pull: Takeaways from a rapid office-life recovery amid a pandemic

Pizza, ping pong, and parties—it all came to a halt the moment COVID-19 kicked in in early 2020. After years of building up a sense of community in the office, we shifted to remote work, an operational mode that divided us in the most literal sense. While we were technically prepared for the pandemic-induced shift, it still struck at a core component of the company’s identity. The ties we worked so hard to build, however, were also what helped us rebound hard and fast later on.