In a departure from the usual Lego game comes Builder's Journey; an isometric puzzler that will challenge your puzzle-solving abilities. In essence, Lego Builder's Journey has you place Lego pieces strategically on a small play area in order to build a path for a character to continue their journey. It all starts out quite simply as you get used to the controls, of which there really is only one button to learn other than moving the cursor around. The fact that you use one button to control everything might seem a little odd given how complex Lego builds can get but once you get used to it, you'll find it to be mostly intuitive. There were occasions when I struggled to place the piece just where I wanted it to be, though, so it does require a little patience in the slightly more crowded puzzles.