Michel Valbrun on the power of mindfulness in his career

By Paul Ade
Thrive Global
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow To Increase Your Wealth Through Taxes (Legally And Ethically) This high-spirited intellect, Michel Valbrun – a reputed CPA & Entrepreneur, is quite a mesmerizing surprise to the world of tax systems where he uniquely helps every entrepreneur/business owner solve their tax issues by thinking creatively and out of the box. While other CPAs are unable to think outside their syllabus and stick to the old proven systems, Michel takes an extra mile to make it work for you.

