Resilience is like a muscle. You must activate it and strengthen the muscle in order for it to operate in its fullest capacity. For some, divorcing can deplete their self-esteem. It could also result in them stressing about not being able to make the marriage work, or they may feel judged by others for breaking up the family dynamics. For these reasons, it is imperative to harness resilience during your divorce, so that you can avoid self-destruction and pity. In my experience working as a top-rated divorce and family lawyer in New Jersey, below are three (3) ways I have watched my client remain resilient during the divorce process: