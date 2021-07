Todd McFarlane redefined Spider-Man and really Marvel Comics when he hoped onboard Amazing Spider-Man with issue #298. He wasn't on the book too long, but he left a mark that no other creator since Lee and Ditko on Web-Head. This book has been a key that flew under the radar for a little while, but in this market, that is no longer the case anymore. Up for auction at ComicConnect right now is a CBCS graded 9.2 copy of this issue, a very displayable and nice example. These white covers from then are extremely tough to get in high grade, so at $100 as of this writing, this is a McFarlane piece to try and get. Check it out below.