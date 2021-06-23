Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Track Star Allyson Felix Launches Her Own Shoe Brand After Breaking Up With Nike

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC
NBC New York
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter breaking up with Nike in 2019 and landing a sponsorship deal with Gap's Athleta brand, track and field star Allyson Felix is launching her very own shoe business. On Wednesday, Felix debuted Saysh, a lifestyle brand that is designed with women in mind. Saysh's first product, the Saysh One...

www.nbcnewyork.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allyson Felix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Olympic Track And Field#Gap S Athleta#Saysh One#Saysh Collective#Time#Cnbc#Nbc Sports#Nbc Olympics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Nike
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
SportsPopSugar

Allyson Felix Makes Phenomenal Comeback in 400-Meter, Secures Spot in Her Fifth Olympics

Nine-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix is headed to her fifth Olympics after getting second place in the 400-meter final at the US Track and Field Olympic trials on June 20. We should have known the 35-year-old was going to qualify after seeing her ferocious game face before the race began. Although she was way back, Felix raced hard and made an astounding comeback in the last 50 meters! You can see the sheer joy on her face as she's celebrating with her husband and their daughter, Camryn.
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Allyson Felix makes her 5th Olympic team

American sprinter Allyson Felix made her fifth Olympic team on Sunday after placing second in an exciting 400m race at the U.S. Olympic trials. Now 35, Felix went to her first Games in 2004, and since then she has won nine Olympic medals, including six golds. This result was hard-fought...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

Must Read: Christopher John Rogers and Esteban Cortazar to Design Costumes for New York City Ballet, Allyson Felix Launched a Sneaker Brand

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday. Christopher John Rogers and Esteban Cortazar to design costumes for New York City Ballet. Christopher John Rogers and Esteban Cortazar will bring their flair for color and drama to the Lincoln Center stage for the New York City Ballet's annual fall fashion gala on Sept. 30. In keeping with the tradition of the event, the designers will create costumes for two emerging choreographers who are setting premiere works for the dance company. {WWD}
Beauty & Fashionrunningmagazine.ca

Allyson Felix launches women’s shoe and apparel company

Allyson Felix isn’t done competing on the track just yet, but she’s focusing on much more than just running these days. After qualifying for her fifth Olympic appearance on Sunday with a second-place finish in the 400m at the U.S. Trials, Felix announced on Wednesday that she is launching Saysh, a lifestyle shoe brand for women, as reported by Time. Felix underwent a heavily publicized separation from Nike in 2019 after a dispute regarding the company’s maternity policy, and now, two years later, she has created her own shoe brand.
Eugene, ORdailyjournal.net

More than shoes: Nike navigates complicated twists in track

EUGENE, Ore. — Ever since a track coach named Bill Bowerman tinkered with the idea of pouring rubber into his waffle iron to concoct a better shoe sole for running, Nike and the sport of track and field have become inseparably intertwined. The results of much of that interconnectedness is...
ApparelPosted by
FootwearNews

Why Allyson Felix’s Shoe Brand Is Just as Much About Community as it Is Footwear

After a public split with Nike in 2019, decorated track and field star Allyson Felix has found a new footwear home. This time, it is one she created. The six-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter revealed her Saysh imprint in a report with Time today, a company she co-founded with her brother, Wes Felix. Saysh is described as a by women, for women imprint, which also has a strong community focus — something Wes Felix said was non-negotiable for his beloved athlete sister.
Eugene, ORPosted by
Shape Magazine

Runners and 'Supermommies' Allyson Felix and Quanera Hayes Both Qualify for the Tokyo Olympics Two Years After Giving Birth

Ahead of next month's highly-anticipated Olympics in Tokyo (delayed from 2020 due to the pandemic), all eyes are on the athletes competing in the Olympic trials, a series of tournaments across several sports (including curling, diving, gymnastics, swimming, and track and field) that determine which athletes will go on to represent the U.S. in the Games.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

Lola Bunny Gets Her Own Nike LeBron 18 Low

Unveiled in playful takes commemorating everyone from Wile. E Coyote to Tweety, the Nike LeBron 18 Low has most recently emerged in an ensemble inspired by Lola Bunny. Unlike a previously-seen Air Force 1, the upcoming pair indulges in a color palette partly derived from Bugs Bunny’s counterpart. “Summit White” works in-tandem with hits of rich pink to bring Lola to sneaker form. Medial sides, however, boast a mix of tones borrowed from the Tune Squad’s modern-day uniforms: shades of blue and near-fluorescent crimson take over the mid-foot, matching the team’s logo on the tongue well. Sock-liners feature graphics of LeBron James, Tweety and Lola, with the former two appearing on the left shoe. Lastly, Nike React foam and Air Max units further inject color into the special collaboration.
Apparelwomensrunning.com

Those Secret Spikes Allyson Felix was Wearing? They’re Her Brand “Saysh,” and They Cost $2,500

On Wednesday, Allyson Felix announced the launch of her new women’s lifestyle brand, Saysh. Saysh created the racing spikes Felix ran in Sunday to make her fifth Olympic team, and they were sleek and oh-so-mysterious. At the time of the race, online sleuths found what looks to be a temporary brand website listing the pair of spikes at $2,500. On Twitter, it created a lot of buzz and speculation, winning the brand praise for its marketing brilliance.
Michigan Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Michigan native Anavia Battle became an Olympian by beating track idol Allyson Felix

Only the best athletes from across the world are worthy of competing in the Summer Olympic Games. Last Friday, Michigan native Anavia Battle proved she was worthy. Running the race of her life in the 200 meter dash, Battle became an Olympian for the first time by placing third in the 200 meter dash finals at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials held in Eugene, Ore.
SportsPeople

Allyson Felix Fueled Her Way to Her Fifth Olympics with Yogurt, Fish - and Cinnamon Rolls

With one of the most thrilling finishes of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, Allyson Felix punched her ticket to her fifth Olympics on Sunday night, coming from behind to finish second in the 400m. And to get to that starting line, the "super-competitive" sprinter sticks to a healthy diet of lean proteins, fruits and vegetables - with exception of wine and her freshly baked goods.
Sportsphillytrib.com

Six-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix is chasing greatness

Like many Olympians, USA track and field athlete Allyson Felix has been having an eventful journey to Tokyo 2020. With four Games under her belt — and having just qualified for her fifth Olympics at the US trials on June 20 — Felix is an Olympic veteran used to pristine training conditions. The last year has been very different; she’s been training on empty soccer fields and beaches.