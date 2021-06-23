Track Star Allyson Felix Launches Her Own Shoe Brand After Breaking Up With Nike

Unveiled in playful takes commemorating everyone from Wile. E Coyote to Tweety, the Nike LeBron 18 Low has most recently emerged in an ensemble inspired by Lola Bunny. Unlike a previously-seen Air Force 1, the upcoming pair indulges in a color palette partly derived from Bugs Bunny’s counterpart. “Summit White” works in-tandem with hits of rich pink to bring Lola to sneaker form. Medial sides, however, boast a mix of tones borrowed from the Tune Squad’s modern-day uniforms: shades of blue and near-fluorescent crimson take over the mid-foot, matching the team’s logo on the tongue well. Sock-liners feature graphics of LeBron James, Tweety and Lola, with the former two appearing on the left shoe. Lastly, Nike React foam and Air Max units further inject color into the special collaboration.