Track Star Allyson Felix Launches Her Own Shoe Brand After Breaking Up With Nike

Nine-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix is headed to her fifth Olympics after getting second place in the 400-meter final at the US Track and Field Olympic trials on June 20. We should have known the 35-year-old was going to qualify after seeing her ferocious game face before the race began. Although she was way back, Felix raced hard and made an astounding comeback in the last 50 meters! You can see the sheer joy on her face as she's celebrating with her husband and their daughter, Camryn.