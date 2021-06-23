Cancel
Women's Health

Lauren Burnham Shows Postpartum Body 11 Days After Birth: ‘Proud of This Squishy Belly’

By Riley Cardoza
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 11 days ago

Sharing her journey! Nearly two weeks after welcoming twins via C-section, Lauren Burnham is showing her postpartum body.

“11 day pp,” the Bachelor alum, 29, captioned a Tuesday, June 22, selfie via Instagram. “Just a reminder that not everyone gets a flat tummy back after popping babies out and it’s all good! Proud of this squishy belly even if I have to ask, ‘What could possibly be in there?’ Lol.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Qtxm_0acvRIcr00
Lauren Burnham Courtesy of Lauren Burnham/Instagram

The Virginia native went on to write via Instagram that she doesn’t “even know what day it is,” adding, “Don’t ask me why I’m still wearing hospital bracelets.”

The Shades of Rose designer cuddled with her infant twins, Senna and Lux, 1 week, in another social media upload. Her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., commented that she was a “beautiful mama.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1nlf_0acvRIcr00
Lauren Burnham Courtesy of Lauren Burnham/Instagram

The former Bachelor, 39, and his wife rehashed their “incredible week” with the little ones in a joint post, writing, “Our hearts grew another two sizes the day you came into this world. … We couldn’t be happier. You both already have such unique personalities. Senna, you’re sweet, calm and have the biggest, round eyes (when you decide to open them). Lux, you are a firecracker and need to be fed THE moment you wake up. We have to be ninjas when it comes to diaper changing, because you fly your legs all over the place.”

The former reality stars noted that their eldest daughter, Alessi, 2, has been “so excited to hold [her siblings] and help.”

The Bachelor Nation members welcomed Alessi in May 2019, and her baby brother and sister arrived on June 11. The toddler met Lux first since Senna had to “stay behind” in the NICU for a few days due to respiratory issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3HaB_0acvRIcr00
Lauren Burnham Courtesy of Lauren Burnham/Instagram

“Already loves her brother so much,” the Bachelorette alum captioned a June 15 Instagram photo of Alessi holding the newborn for the first time. “Emotional few days but Alessi meeting her little brother today was cuter than words could describe.”

Last month, Burnham exclusively told Us Weekly that Alessi was beginning to understand her pregnancy “a little bit more.” The then-expectant star explained in May, “I took her to her first ultrasound with me this weekend. It was fun for her to kind of see that the lady had the ultrasound machine on my stomach, and then she could see the baby on the screen. So I think maybe that helped her put two and two together.”

The little one was “always talking” to her mom’s belly, Burnham added. “[She’s] like, ‘Hi, you baby?’ And kisses them. It’s really cute.”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

