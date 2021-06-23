Cancel
Income Tax

New Hampshire Closes in on Tax Cuts to Enhance State’s Competitive Advantage

By Janelle Cammenga
Tax Foundation
Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, New Hampshire lawmakers are scheduled to take up a budget conference report which contains several tax reforms negotiated by both chambers that would ultimately make New Hampshire the ninth state to impose no tax on individual income. These reforms floated at the beginning of the 2021 session found their way into HB 2, including rate reductions in the Business Profits Tax (BPT) and Business Enterprise Tax (BET) and a phaseout of the interest and dividends tax.

