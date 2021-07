The letter writer who claimed a bunch of home runs, lots of hits and a huge score make for exciting and entertaining baseball is, well, way off base. If you go to a baseball game, get there early and watch batting practice so you can see lots of "...slamming the ball over the fence, hitting great shots..." without having to wait for that to happen during the game. What about a rout of, say, 15-2 due to all that hitting?. That's boring and makes the fans yawn and go home early.