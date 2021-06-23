Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sucden Financial Expands FX Sales Team With Four New Hires

By Ali Raza
Posted by 
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Global multi-asset liquidity provider Sucden Financial has expanded its FX sales team with new hires at the company’s London office. According to the announcement, the new team will help to grow the firm’s client base, with a full range of FX services. This will include deliverable FX, NDFa, NDOs, OTC options, swaps, forwards, and FX spot. The services will also include providing FX clearing and liquidity, direct ECN access, and third-party credit intermediation.

fxdailyreport.com
Community Policy
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

9
Followers
2K+
Post
302
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Wilkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Trading#Fx Sales#Stonex#Sucden Financial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
HealthStamford Advocate

Alger Expands Health Care Team with Two Senior Investment Hires

Alger is pleased to announce that Dr. Sanjiv Talwar and Keye S.K. Chow have joined the firm to expand its health care sector team. Fred Alger Management, LLC (“Alger”), a $45-billion growth equity investment manager, is pleased to announce that Dr. Sanjiv Talwar and Keye S.K. Chow have joined the firm to expand its health care sector team.
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Sucden Financial Announces Partnership with Refinitiv

Sucden Financial, a leading multi-asset clearing and liquidity provider, today announced that the company has formed a partnership with Refinitiv, one of the leading providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, to distribute market insights and premium in-depth investment research through the Eikon platform of Refinitiv. Sucden mentioned in an...
EconomyTravel Weekly

Azamara expands senior management and sales teams

Azamara has beefed up its senior management and sales teams as the cruise industry prepares to bounce back. The boutique cruise brand has made a series of appointments following its acquisition from Royal Caribbean Group by private equity firm Sycamore Partners and the addition of 670-passenger Pacific Princess as its fourth ship in January.
EconomyTimes Union

Fides Adds New Client Relationship Manager to Expanding Team

ZURICH (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Fides Treasury Services Ltd., the global leader in multibank connectivity and communications, has announced that Diego Fañanás has joined its Client Relations team as a client relationship manager. Fañanás has nearly 18 years of business experience in a wide variety of roles. He brings a...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Runway Growth Capital LLC Announces New Senior Hires, Augmenting Its Finance And Accounting Team And Technology Origination Team

WOODSIDE, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC ("Runway" or the "Company"), a leading provider of growth loans to both venture and non-venture backed companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, announced today that it has hired Carmela Thomson to be the firm's first Vice President of Finance and Accounting, and Andy Weyer to the post of Managing Director, Technology for Runway's Origination team.
ktwb.com

Qatar Petroleum hires banks for four-tranche bond sale – document

DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar Petroleum hired a group of banks to arrange a four-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale, comprising five, 10 and 20-year conventional bonds, as well a 30-year Formosa portion, a document showed on Monday. QP, one of the world’s top liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers, hired Citi and...
Career Development & AdviceForbes

The Four Rules Of Descartes In Expanding Awareness For Distributed Leadership And Teams

Jedidiah 'Jedi' Alex Koh is the Founder of Coaching Changes Lives, Asia's leading Coaching Firm Specializing in Team Leadership Development. The future of work will see more diverse team members and a more distributed workforce. Teams will have players from a wide spectrum of domain specialization, and they will need to learn to be nimble, agile and flexible in the face of a "new normal." The world in the post-pandemic era will have a different modus operandi. Things will never go back to the same as they were. Leaders have to lead their teams in a whole new way to bridge the gap of uncertainty, to move through the fog of obscurity and to venture into new grounds to create value for their stakeholders.
Softwareaithority.com

Simplilearn Expands Its Senior Leadership Team With Four New Hires

On-boards leaders in the product, CRM, partnerships, and analytics teams. Simplilearn Americas introduces a new leadership role; Jason Marcuson to join as Director – Partnership and Alliance. Simplilearn, the world’s number one online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training, announced the appointment of four senior leaders to further strengthen its...
Energy Industrymilwaukeesun.com

PetroChina expects profit growth in H1

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- PetroChina Company Limited, a major oil and gas producer and distributor, is expected to see its profits increase in the first half of 2021, the company said in a report filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange. PetroChina estimates that its net profits attributable to equity...
Economydallassun.com

Crocodile-skin supplier to list on new Zim bourse

Padenga Holdings, one of the world's largest suppliers of crocodile skins for luxury bags and shoes, received shareholder approval to list on Zimbabwe's new bourse, which trades exclusively in US dollars. The Harare-based group will list on the Victoria Falls Exchange, or VFEX, on July 9 after delisting from the...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) Files For Up to $100M IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) has filed for up to $100M IPO. Riskifield have built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with...
Worldkitco.com

FX mortgages threaten Poland's financial system, c.bank governor says

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - The legal risk connected to foreign currency mortgages has become the main threat to the stability of Poland’s financial system, Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski said on Friday. Thousands of Poles took out loans in Swiss francs more than a decade ago to take advantage...
Energy Industrycoleofduty.com

Insulating Oil Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Engen Petroleum, Apar Industry, Nynas

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Insulating Oil Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Insulating Oil Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Insulating Oil processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
EconomyBusiness Insider

BMO Recognized as Best Private Bank and Best Commercial Bank in Canada

TORONTO, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - For the 11th and seventh straight year, respectively, BMO has been recognized as the Best Private Bank and Best Commercial Bank in Canada by World Finance Magazine. The awards recognize both groups' innovative and client-centric approach; commitment to digital transformation and experience; and holistic...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar outperforms G10 peers as U.S. hiring picks up

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest since June 21 at 1.2449 * Canada posts a trade deficit of C$1.39 billion in May * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.2% TORONTO, July 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil rose and investors weighed data showing a pickup in U.S. employment, with the currency recovering from an earlier 11-day low. The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2382 to the greenback, or 80.76 U.S. cents, the biggest advance among G10 currencies. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since June 21 at 1.2449. U.S. job growth accelerated in June as companies, desperate to boost production and services amid booming demand, raised wages and offered incentives to draw millions of reluctant unemployed Americans back into the labor force. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.2% at $75.38 a barrel as OPEC+ ministers delayed an output policy meeting. Sources said the United Arab Emirates had balked at proposals that included raising supply by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the year. Canada posted a trade deficit of C$1.39 billion in May, as imports increased while exports fell, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had predicted a surplus of C$370 million. Separate domestic data showed that the value of building permits fell 14.8% in May from April. The loonie will strengthen over the coming year, bolstered by higher oil prices and reduced stimulus from the Bank of Canada, but gains could stop short of the currency's recent six-year high near 1.20, a Reuters poll showed. Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was down 2.4 basis points at 1.364%, near the bottom of its range since March. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)