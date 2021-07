The company has issued a recall, saying it's contaminated with E. coli. It's the fourth of July, and you know what that means: a good old fashioned Independence Day cookout. However, before you fire up the grill, you'll want to check the label on your burger meat. A popular company has issued a voluntary recall on several of their products after discovering possible E.coli contamination. Read on to find out if you've bought a bad batch, and what to do about it if so.