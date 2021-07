Mercyhurst announced this week contract extensions for men’s hockey head coach Rick Gotkin and women’s hockey head coach Michael Sisti. “It is an exciting time for Mercyhurst Athletics as we prepare to resume normal operations this fall, while two opening two facilities that will rank among the best in our region,” said Mercyhurst director of athletics Brad Davis, who was also extended along with women’s basketball coach Brooklyn Kohlheim. “The commitment from the university with this wave of extensions is an affirmation of the work we are doing as a department as well as that of these individuals.”