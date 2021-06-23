Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scott Gibson

Scott Gibson

bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease join us in celebrating the promotion of Scott Gibson, LNHA,CDP to the role of Executive Director! For the past 2 years, Scott has been serving The Kenwood with excellence as the Assistant Executive Director in preparation for taking on this role. Scott is a compassionate leader who will build upon the amazing culture within the community. He is gifted in the senior living environment with years of leadership in directing and managing skilled nursing and senior living communities.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lnha#Cdp#Kenwood
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Gibson
Related
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Chris Gibson receives volunteer awards

Christianna B. Gibson, 84, of Canton, has received the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award, as well as the Haywood County Volunteer Service Award, in recognition of her selfless dedication to the community. Because of the pandemic, a proper award ceremony could not be held. Nonetheless, Gibson, who has lived in Canton...
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

Habitat for Humanity sets Ashley Gibson up for success

BEMIDJI -- Ten years ago, Ashley Gibson was accepted into the Northwoods Habitat for Humanity program, becoming the 39th family to receive a Habitat home in Bemidji. During the summer of 2012, she worked with volunteers to build her home on Mississippi Avenue and now, nearly a decade later, she has outgrown her Habitat house and is in the process of buying a new one.
Businessbizjournals

People on the Move

Amanda Jones MA, LPC, CAC III, has been hired as the new Chief Clinical Officer at Community Reach Center. She will be responsible for leading Community Reach Center’s clinical functions as well as being part of the senior executive leadership team. Most recently, Jones was the Chief Clinical Officer at The Center for Mental Health in Montrose, CO. Jones started her professional career at CRC in 2000 and has held leadership roles such as Clinical Director and interim Chief Operations Officer.
Businessbizjournals

Joseph "J.T." Marcum

Corporate Vice President at Cort Business Services Corporation. Joseph “J.T.” Marcum has been promoted to Corporate Vice President at CORT, overseeing Supply Chain, Merchandising, Housewares, and New Business Strategy. Prior to joining CORT as Vice President Business Development in 2019, J.T. spent much of his professional career in senior roles within the transportation, 3rd party logistics, and supply chain industries. He also holds two United States Patents for developing a protective suit used in the nuclear decommissioning and decontamination industry.
Career Development & Advicebizjournals

The Boss: Maya Bugg shares the ‘why’ behind her work

Maya Bugg remembers being really pissed off. For high school, Bugg attended a magnet school in Philadelphia that was No. 1 in the city and one of the top schools in the region. But just down the street from where she lived, Bugg began tutoring elementary students who couldn’t read. “How am I at this No. 1 school and these kids who are right up the block aren’t getting their educational needs met?” Bugg recalled wondering. That experience provided Bugg with her first insight into educational inequities that occur throughout this country. Today, Bugg is the CEO of the Tennessee Charter School Center. Bugg believes everyone deserves a right to an equitable work environment and an antiracist school environment.
Charitiesbizjournals

United Way grants $9M to local groups dealing with pandemic fallout

United Way of Greater Cincinnati has notified more than 100 partner agencies they would receive a total of more than $9 million to help with fallout from the pandemic and continue serving local families. The money will be available to as many as 135 agencies in January, but granting the...
Educationbizjournals

Around Town N'at: Junior Achievement Reopens BizTown (photos)

Junior Achievement held its annual meeting on June 24 at the organization’s experiential learning lab, JA BizTown, which opened in January 2020 in South Fayette Township. The meeting kicked off with a symbolic ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of the program and also featured an awards program and a student panel discussion.
Charitiesbizjournals

Oishei Foundation President Robert Gioia announces plans to retire

Leadership of one of the region’s highest-profile foundations will change hands next year. Robert Gioia will retire from the John R. Oishei Foundation at year’s end after 15 years as president, capping a career in philanthropy that followed a 37-year career in food manufacturing and investments. But don’t expect Gioia...
Interior Designbizjournals

People on the Move

Teresa Jan, AIA, LEED AP, WELL AP, has been promoted to Associate Principal at Gould Evans, a national architecture, interiors, planning, and branding firm. Teresa approaches each project with curiosity and a deep care for community, nature, and their existing—and potential—connections. She's a leader on regenerative design, biophilia, health and wellness, and integrated building technologies. Active within AIASF COTE, she speaks frequently on induction cooking as a tool toward decarbonization.

Comments / 0

Community Policy