Scott Gibson
Please join us in celebrating the promotion of Scott Gibson, LNHA,CDP to the role of Executive Director! For the past 2 years, Scott has been serving The Kenwood with excellence as the Assistant Executive Director in preparation for taking on this role. Scott is a compassionate leader who will build upon the amazing culture within the community. He is gifted in the senior living environment with years of leadership in directing and managing skilled nursing and senior living communities.www.bizjournals.com