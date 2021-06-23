Scott Gibson

Maya Bugg remembers being really pissed off. For high school, Bugg attended a magnet school in Philadelphia that was No. 1 in the city and one of the top schools in the region. But just down the street from where she lived, Bugg began tutoring elementary students who couldn’t read. “How am I at this No. 1 school and these kids who are right up the block aren’t getting their educational needs met?” Bugg recalled wondering. That experience provided Bugg with her first insight into educational inequities that occur throughout this country. Today, Bugg is the CEO of the Tennessee Charter School Center. Bugg believes everyone deserves a right to an equitable work environment and an antiracist school environment.