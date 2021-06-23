F1 World Champion Jenson Button Reveals His Top 6 Motorsport Moments
Formula One World Champion Jenson Button has revealed his top six moments from motor racing history, via a new collaboration with Motor Sport magazine and Readly. From the Italian Grand Prix of 1971, to the Silverstone round of the 2015 WEC season – plus three of his own F1 races – Button’s six picks make up a collection of content sourced from the Motor Sport magazine back catalog and published by Readly, a subscription app giving digital access to thousands of magazines.www.forbes.com