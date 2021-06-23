F1 World Champion Jenson Button Reveals His Top 6 Motorsport Moments

“When you leave the Army, you leave a team that’s moving in one direction,” explains William Babineau, fueler for the No. 19 DXDT Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 driven by Erin Vogel and Michael Cooper. “Everybody has a different job, but you’re all moving in the same direction. The racetrack is the same way; it doesn’t matter if you’re a tire guy, a fueler, a mechanic, and engineer … you’re all moving toward the podium. Operation Motorsport getting you to the track is the same type of environment, which also has high stress and high adrenaline. It’s not the same, but not entirely dissimilar in some of the experience and some of the emotions you get out of it.”