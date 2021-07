Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered an independent investigation into the death-row case of Kevin Cooper. From day one, Cooper has steadfastly asserted his innocence in the 1983 quadruple murder he was sentenced to death for. He was convicted in 1985 of the murders of Doug and Peggy Ryen, their 10-year-old daughter, Jessica Ryen and 11-year-old neighbor, Chris Hughes. Joshua Ryen, then 8 years old, was the only survivor of the crime and told investigators that it was three white men who carried out the brutal murders. Despite Ryen’s eyewitness account, and other compelling evidence, Cooper, a Black man, was convicted and sentenced to be murdered by the state of California.