Alien Weaponry releasing new LP ‘Tangaroa’ (exclusive blue vinyl pre-order & new video)
Pre-order the album on limited ocean blue vinyl, available exclusively in our stores. Alien Weaponry, the rising New Zealand metal band who combine groove metal with the indigenous New Zealand Māori culture, will release their sophomore album Tangaroa on September 17 via Napalm Records, and we've got an exclusive ocean blue vinyl variant available in our store, limited to just 200 copies. Grab yours while they last.www.brooklynvegan.com