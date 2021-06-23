Sharon Schools has the followi...
Sharon Schools has the following openings for the 2021-22 school year:. Middle/High School Assistant Principal. 220 days. Grades 7-12. Administrative experience in an urban secondary school setting is preferred but not required. Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, strong management background and work ethic. Salary and benefits as per District’s Act 93 agreement. Requirements: Pennsylvania secondary or K-12 administrative certification, PA standard application and copies of transcripts. Deadline to apply June 30, 2021.marketplace.sharonherald.com