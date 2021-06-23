Cancel
How Abebe Bikila won the Olympic marathon without shoes

By PopSci Staff
Popular Science
Popular Science
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s the weirdest thing you learned this week? Well, whatever it is, we promise you’ll have an even weirder answer if you listen to PopSci’s hit podcast. The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week hits Apple, Anchor, and everywhere else you listen to podcasts every-other Wednesday morning. It’s your new favorite source for the strangest science-adjacent facts, figures, and Wikipedia spirals the editors of Popular Science can muster. If you like the stories in this post, we guarantee you’ll love the show.

Popular Science

Popular Science

Awe-inspiring science, tech, and DIY. 146 years strong.

Person
Abebe Bikila
Posted by
Vogue Magazine

Olympic Athlete Allyson Felix Launches Her Own Shoe Brand

The preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games are well underway. This weekend, American athlete Allyson Felix, who has nine medals and is one of the most-decorated track-and-field Olympians in its history, qualified for her fifth Games. This summer, she’s expected to compete in the 400-meter category—her last time competing at the Olympics, and her first time competing as a mother. “I want to show my daughter, Camryn, that we do things with character, with integrity, and that we don’t give up,” Felix tells Vogue of qualifying. “I’m proud to have fought to make it to this moment.”
World985theriver.com

Olympics-Kenya’s Chepngetich among favourites for marathon gold in Tokyo

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s Olympic marathon contender Ruth Chepngetich has had a remarkable year in which she had to cope with the restrictions on training and racing brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic but managed to smash the half-marathon world record. When the 26-year-old Chepngetich was getting ready for the...
MLBnevadasportsnet.com

Mailbag leftover: How many local athletes have won a Summer Olympic medal?

On occasion, a Monday Mailbag question requires too much research for me to include in the weekly feature, so I end up writing it separately as a "Mailbag leftover." I got such a question this week from Thomas Green, who asked what Wolf Pack athletes have won a Summer Olympic Games medal. Let's break it down.
Apparelinputmag.com

Nike reveals the shoes and uniforms athletes will wear at Tokyo Olympics

Nike’s theme for the Tokyo Summer Olympics is “Rawdacious.” That’s the name for a new pink, orange, and crimson color scheme that will appear across footwear for basketball, running, and soccer that’ll either be worn in competition or during the moments in between. The bold color scheme was created to...
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

Emily Sisson overcomes marathon heartbreak to win Olympic Trials 10K

Emily Sisson didn’t come to the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials with a chip on her shoulder, but she certainly came determined. Wearing a pair of sunglasses plucked off her husband’s face before the start of the women’s 10,000-meter final and undeterred by the hot and humid morning, Sisson led for the final 21 laps in a record-setting, Olympic-qualifying performance at Hayward Field Saturday.
SportsSeattle Times

Mixed teams to make debut in triathlon at Tokyo Olympics

HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: Gwen Jorgensen gave the United States its first Olympic gold medal in the sport. It was an incredible performance from Jorgensen, who finished 38th at the 2012 London Olympics. Jorgensen stayed near the front in the swim and tied for first as part of the lead group, held her position throughout the bike leg and battled out the 10-kilometer run alongside 2012 gold medalist Nicola Spirig of Switzerland before sprinting away for gold. The British brothers Brownlee — Alistair and Jonathan — took gold and silver in the men’s race. Alistair defended the title he won at the London Games in 2012, when Jonathan took the bronze.
ApparelThe Verge

Nike brings hands-free entry shoes to the Olympics with the Glide FlyEase

The Olympics are back on this summer in Japan — despite local opposition — and athletes will of course find themselves outfitted in the lightest, slickest gear to assist in record-breaking performances. Ahead of the games, Nike has unveiled some of the apparel the US team will wear (including “Rawdacious” themed track spikes with carbon fiber plates), but you may want to keep an eye on outfits reserved for medal winners.
SportsOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after marijuana test

American champion Sha'Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana. Richardson, who won the 100 at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19, spoke of her ban Friday on the “Today" show. She tested positive at the Olympic trials and so her result is erased. Fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini is expected to get Richardson's spot in the 100.
Oregon StatePosted by
KGW

Your guide to local athletes in the Olympics

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of athletes with ties to Oregon and Southwest Washington will compete on the world’s biggest stage at the Tokyo Olympics. Here are the athletes to watch with ties to Portland, the state of Oregon or Southwest Washington:. Track and Field. Ryan Crouser, Shot Put – The...
Swimming & Surfing22 WSBT

Purdue diver Brandon Loschiavo headed to Tokyo Olympics

Purdue diver Brandon Loschiavo is headed to Tokyo to compete in his first Olympic Games! The Boilermaker alum will represent Team USA on the 10-meter platform. Competing in the Olympics has always been Loshiavo's dream, but it isn't the sport he originally was chasing. "I've always wanted to [be on]...
Sportsswimswam.com

Olympic Champion Schooling Leads Singaporean Squad For Tokyo

Singapore's first-ever Olympic gold medalist, Joseph Schooling, will be back to defend his 100m fly Olympic title in Tokyo Japan. Archive photo via Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com. The Singaporean swimming squad for this month’s Olympic Games is set, as a quartet of athletes are bound for Tokyo, Japan. Joseph Schooling leads the...
Oregon Stateorangemedianetwork.com

Beaver Gym's Jade Carey to represent USA at Toyko Olympics

Oregon State athletics will officially have a representative in the Tokyo Olympics taking place this summer, as gymnast Jade Carey, a Beaver signee, will be a member of the six-person Team USA for gymnastics. The gymnastics team was officially announced on the night of Sunday, June 27, with Carey earning...