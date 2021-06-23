Cancel
Oregon State

Opinion: Oregon State Hospital workforce needs state's investment

By Guest Columnist
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lynch is a mental health registered nurse at the Oregon State Hospital and president of AFSCME Local 3925. Gourley-Thoma is president of SEIU Sublocal 392. The staffing crisis at the Oregon State Hospital, which necessitated calling in the Oregon National Guard for help, was in the works well before the COVID-19 pandemic. Without additional staff in the near term, the crisis will only continue.

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Posted by
The Oregonian

'We don't want more death; we don't want more sadness': Man who yearned to become parent died of heat working to provide Oregonians with food, shade

Sebastian Francisco Perez, a Guatemalan immigrant to Marion County, was working hard and saving money to become a father. He arrived in the U.S. on May 5 to work at Ernst Nursery and Farms in rural St. Paul so he could fund his wife’s fertility treatment in Guatemala, said Reyna Lopez, executive director of PCUN. He died less than two months later, on June 26, while working at the tree farm during the Pacific Northwest’s unprecedented heat wave.
Posted by
The Oregonian

Oregon death toll linked to heat rises to 94, with Multnomah County hardest hit

Authorities so far have identified 94 people statewide whose deaths they suspect are linked to the historic heat wave, with Multnomah County seeing the highest death toll. The state’s most populous county on Friday reported another seven deaths likely tied to the string of oppressively hot days. So far, 59 people in Portland and the rest of the county have died since last Friday, according to the county. Twenty have been formally ruled as hyperthermia -- an abnormally high body temperature. Hyperthermia is the suspected cause in the remainder of cases.
Posted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Moving to Safe Rest Villages shouldn't be optional

Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan’s op-ed, “On houselessness, Portland can build a better system from streets to stability” (June 27) describes the ordinance and necessary actions to bridge the gap from living on the street to permanent housing, some yet to be built. Our neighbors who live on the street need our help, fostered by our compassion and “There but for the grace of God…” One thing jumps out from the op-ed about moving into the temporary Safe Rest Villages: the words “should they choose to do so.” As village space allows, their moving must be strongly encouraged, if not mandatory, or some of the houseless will decide to remain on sidewalks in front of stores, businesses and residences. This has had, and will continue to have, consequences, including sprawling encampments, setting up bicycle chop shops, stealing what little other campers may have and assaulting those who resist. Are we trying to help our houseless neighbors and clean up our neighborhoods or not?
Posted by
The Oregonian

To save birds, Oregon plans new drone rules for the coast, state parks

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — If you’re a black oystercatcher sitting on a nest of eggs, there is good reason to be concerned if a large, buzzing object flies directly at you. Even if the object is just a drone, the small blackish birds with reddish-orange bills often scatter in fear, worried that the unmanned aircraft is actually a predator such as a bald eagle or falcon.
Posted by
The Oregonian

More than 1,000 hate and bias crimes in Oregon reported to state hotline last year

Reports of race and bias to Oregon’s Bias Hotline rose by 134% during the second half of 2020, according to an annual report from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission. A 2019 law passed by the Legislature requires the commission to compile and review all data on reports of hate and bias made to Oregon Department of Justice’s Bias Response Hotline, along with data from law enforcement agencies and courts across the state. This is the commission’s second annual report delivered on July 1 of every year.
Posted by
The Oregonian

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon introduces bill to protect domestic violence survivors from gun violence

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden has joined with U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., to introduce a bill intended to protect domestic violence survivors from gun violence. The bill is partly named after Nicolette Elias, a 46-year-old Portland woman fatally shot by her ex- husband Ian Martin Elias in her Southwest Portland home in 2014. A court had granted her restraining orders and a temporary stalking order against her former husband.