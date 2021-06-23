The Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Cast's Instagrams Are Fire

The new season of Too Hot To Handle hit fans with an unexpected switch-up in its second half. At first, it looked like Carly was definitely going to end up with Chase, but after an explosive breakup and an influx of new contestants, Carly was able to move on with the fun-loving Joey, and their brief but cute romance wound up being a highlight of the final few episodes. While they didn’t spend as much time together as the rest of the couples, Carly and Joey ended on a strong note, and Too Hot To Handle fans are curious as to whether Carly and Joey are still together after the show. While they haven’t officially revealed their current relationship status yet, there are some pretty eyebrow-raising clues on Carly’s Instagram.