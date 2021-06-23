District planning for graduations, 2021-22 school year with fewer COVID restrictions
The following are excerpts from the June 17 edition of Superintendent Sabatino Cimato’s “Ken-Ton Weekly Connection,” the full version of which can be found at www.ktufsd.org/connection. As we communicated on June 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has lifted most COVID-related restrictions across the state. Unfortunately, this did not apply to K-12 schools, which are operating under the same restrictions as we […]www.kentonbee.com