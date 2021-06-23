Baseball Community Remembers Pottstown Boy, 12, Parents Killed In Fire

Norton family Photo Credit: Bernadette Gaffney Norton (Facebook photo)

Shock and sadness continued to spread following the death of a 12-year-old boy and his parents killed in a Pottstown fire.

Tyler Norton and his parents, Joseph, 48, and Bernadette Norton, 47, were found on the second-floor of their East 5th Street home by firefighters Sunday night. All three tragically perished.

Tyler played baseball with the Central Perk Youth Association - CPYA, who remembered him as a "dedicated teammate and friend."

The organization said his parents were "always keeping tabs on his current and former teammates to make sure they were doing well."

Community members remembered Tyler as a humble player who served as a mentor to younger athletes.

CPYA will have counselors available for players, coaches and parents Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rotary Field. A vigil will follow at 8:30 p.m.

Tyler's No. 4 will be lit up on the scoreboards for the next three days.

