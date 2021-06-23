Ohio State football returning to normal
After a year of no fans and strenuous protocol due to COVID-19, Ohio State football continues to receive news that things are returning to normal for the 2021 football season. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team had to go through one of the most bizarre seasons on record in which they were still able to go undefeated in Big Ten play and make it to the National Championship game. Now there is more news that things are going to return to normal in 2021.scarletandgame.com