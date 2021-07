Over the last five years, I was often asked, “what’s missing from the Greater Sacramento entrepreneurial ecosystem?” My answer was always twofold, “pre-seed funding and an accelerator.” And now those boxes are checked, thanks to Mark Haney, Monique Brown, and Rick Spencer, with the Growth Factory and the Growth Factory Ventures fund. Last week, the trio announced the launch via Mark Haney’s podcast. I encourage you to listen to it here.