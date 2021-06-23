Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Early Walker of W&W Towing committed to keeping people safe during pandemic

By Darralyn Buford
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YiwiF_0acvO8hn00
Early Walker, entrepreneur and one of the stars of A&E’s “Hustle & Tow.” (Photo credit: Rob Collins)

Rolling out publisher and CEO Munson Steed sat down with Chicago entrepreneur Early Walker. One of his businesses, W&W Towing, has been featured on AMC’s hit show “Hustle & Tow.” Walker is a big believer in giving back to his community and helping families in the Chicagoland area and beyond.

How have you managed to maintain your businesses during these uncertain times, which have impacted many companies in America and around the world?

One of the most important things that relate to being an entrepreneur is learning how to adapt to any climate, in any condition. In reality, this was a huge reset moment, especially for new business owners.

Where were you when you first heard about a COVID-19 vaccine being available to everyone, and what was your first reaction?

I think we were right in the middle of filming when they started talking about vaccines. I’m gonna be honest — my first thought was heck no, I’m not doing it. Later, when the pandemic was getting worse, I ended up getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. I’m happy I got the vaccine.

Have you reset your health habits during the pandemic? How?

Yes. I’ve increased [my] exercising, herbs. I have every sea moss, elderberry, vitamins. … Everything.

What kind of business protocols did you put in place? Does everybody have to wear a mask? Did you post a sign on the door of your business?

Yes. I put signs up letting customers know you do need a mask. I also downsized my office staff to keep the chances low of contracting the virus.

Continue reading on the next page.

Community Policy
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
64K+
Followers
4K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W W#W W Towing#Amc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
rolling out

Family killed, 10-year-old survives by playing dead

A Houston couple along with their 6-year-old daughter were killed in their home on June 30. Devoted mother, 29-year-old Donyavia Lagway, was pregnant with her fifth child with 35-year-old Gregory Carhee. The couple had been together for more than 10 years. However, their lives, along with their beautiful 6-year-old daughter’s were taken when an unknown gunman opened fire on their family. Now, the family and friends of the beautiful couple want to know why.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Lil’ Kim claps back at 50 Cent after he mocks her BET Awards look (photo)

Lil’ Kim has claimed she turned down 50 Cent when he asked her out on a date. The 46-year-old hip-hop star has responded after the 45-year-old rapper re-posted a meme comparing her recent BET Awards look to resembling an owl, and while she saw admitted it was “hilarious,” she still took aim at the “Candy Shop” hitmaker claiming he was very much romantically interested in her at one point.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Ice Cube and Warner Bros. fight over ‘Friday’ franchise

Ice Cube‘s Friday series is in the middle of a tug-of-war between the rapper and Warner Bros. studios. According to The Wall Street Journal, Ice Cube wants Warner Bros. to relinquish the rights to the Friday series as well as All About The Benjamins and The Players Club and has accused the studio of delaying the next installment in the franchise, Last Friday. The two parties agreed to develop Last Friday in 2012, with Cube reportedly to be paid $11 million. Disagreements over the script and other issues have delayed the new film for years.
TravelWired

How to Travel Safely During Your Pandemic Summer

Welcome aboard, would-be passengers. This is your author speaking. It's a lovely day on the metaphorical tarmac. On behalf of the WIRED crew, I ask that you please direct your attention to the guidelines located beneath the introduction. This article is equipped with sections on how to enter various countries, stay safe and healthy, and prove your vaccination status. Take a minute to locate the sections most relevent to you. Please do not turn off all personal electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets, because then you won't be able to read any further.
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

Illinois overpaid millions in unemployment benefits during the pandemic. Now there’s a way for people to keep the money.

If you’re one of the 76,000 Illinois residents who received $123 million in excess regular unemployment benefits since the pandemic hit, you may be able to keep the money — as long as you haven’t already repaid it. Signed into law Friday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, new legislation allows people who were overpaid unemployment benefits through no fault of their own during the pandemic to apply for a ...
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Falls into the Ocean and Waits for God to Save Him

Today's jokes are about two men and their experiences with the ocean and how they turned to God. However, it got them into hilarious situations. A man who could not swim very well fell into the ocean. He did not panic because he knew God would save him. A boat rode past, and the captain yelled, "Hey, do you need help?" The man responded, "No, God will save me."
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.
Career Development & AdviceNews Enterprise

Who is in charge of your time?

As I write this article the first six months of 2021 are nearing completion. How? Where did the time go? Deep down all of us are in constant pursuit of having freedom of time, money, relationships and purpose. Let’s explore five tips to help you have better time management. •...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

Attorney Nicole Thompson discusses her Black hair journey on National Crown Day

Rolling Out, in partnership with Dove and JOY Collective, celebrates the 2nd Annual National Crown Day by sitting down with black queen Nicole Thompson, Esq. talking Crowns and black hair journeys. Thompson is a civil rights attorney turned nonprofit advocate serving as the Executive Director and General Counsel of The Empowered Readers Literacy Project, a nonprofit organization based in Atlanta. Attorney Thompson, who earned her BA and Juris Doctorate from Duke University, lives in Atlanta with her husband and their two daughters, Selah and Syrai. Selah, her eldest., is a published author, having written the “Penelope the Pirate Princess” book series.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Gadget Flow

Airofit Pro breath training system has an app with a helpful Virtual Breathing Coach

Improve your well being with the Airofit Pro breath training system. This wellness gadget consists of an Airofit Breathing Trainer and a Virtual Breathing Coach in a mobile app. That way, you can train your respiratory strength, anaerobic threshold, lung capacity, and other aspects of your breathing. It measures your lung function and sends the data to the Breathing Coach on your phone. What’s more, with just 5–10 minutes of training a day, you’ll see results within a couple of weeks. Moreover, respiratory muscle resistance training improves your physical performance in sports. It can make your breathing muscles stronger, faster, and more resistant to fatigue. Furthermore, improved breathing can lead to increased energy and decreased stress levels. Best of all, you can use this gadget right from your couch, letting you train when and where you want.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
rolling out

Rodney E. Freeman Jr. preserves tradition with new book ‘Let’s Play Daddy!’

Rodney Freeman is a bibliophile. The librarian, archivist believes the practice of preserving your stories and memories is essential. Originally from Chicago, Freeman currently resides in West Palm Beach where he works as a library director. Freeman is also helping to share the African American narrative of family and excellence through his startup, The Black Male Archives where he and others capture, curate, and promote positive stories about Black men and the archives sister platform Powerful Women of Color.
MoviesPosted by
rolling out

The Motion Picture Academy invites big names to its Oscar roster

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been working diligently to include more minorities among its numbers after the infamous #OscarsSoWhite of 2016. The voting body of the annual Academy Awards invited nearly 400 stars from a variety of occupations to join its ranks, including Janet Jackson, Issa Rae, Kenya Barris, Andra Day, Laverne Cox, Jurnee Smolett, Twilight saga superstar Robert Pattinson and others.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
rolling out

Sha’Carri Richardson: Suspension agency now facing congressional investigation

Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games has shaken up the sports world. Now, it seems that Congress is also involved. On July 2, Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-MD), chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, penned a letter to the United States Anti-Doping Agency regarding Sha’Carri Richardson and the agency’s decision to suspend her from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.