Spindle Items

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article. EARLY FATHER’S DAY GIFT – Sunday was my first Father’s Day, and while I received very thoughtful gifts from my wife, the best Father’s Day gift – for both of us – arrived a little bit early. On June 16, my son, Will, underwent a 30-minute EEG in the Conventus building, the last test of many that began when […]

Brookfield, WItmj4.com

A Cute Boutique with One-Of-A-Kind Items!

The “We Are Local” campaign celebrates local businesses, including the Blink Artisan Boutique at Brookfield Square. At Blink Artisan Boutique, items are locally made and globally inspired. The store embraces all cultures and spiritual beliefs, and there’s something for everyone at Blink! Joining us to continue the local businesses discussion and highlight Blink Artisan Boutique is Melissa Cavanagh, Senior Marketing Director at Brookfield Square, and Lori Duce, Owner of Blink Artisan Boutique.
ShoppingFranklin News Post

Look out for these items at thrift stores

Combing through items at thrift stores or other second hand shops can be very rewarding, but you have to be willing to spend the time to look. Here are a few key items you can look out for.
Politicstelegram.com

Item calendar for the June 25 Item

Editor's note: Send listings for events happening in any of the seven towns to: TheItem@telegram.com. Berlin Public Library: is open to the public. Masks are requested to be worn and a limited number of patrons allowed. To sign up for virtual programming, contact Berlin Public Library, (978) 838-2812 or email sfoster@cwmars.org: Library yard story time with Ms. Sara Monday, June 28, 9 a.m.; email so Ms. Sara can choose books based on ages and interests. Teens Book Talk, Mondays, July 26 and Aug. 16, preregistration required. 7 p.m. Teen Advisory Board, Monday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Solomon Pond Mall Story Times, Mondays, July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, with Ms. Sara, in the grassy area at the mall, 11 a.m. StoryWalk at the Solomon Pond Mall, coming this summer. Davis Bates Storyteller for all ages, Monday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m.
KidsFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Must-have items for summer camp

School is out for the summer and it's now time for kids to head to summer camp. Parenting expert and founder of Bump Club and Beyond, Lindsay Pinchuk, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the must-have items for camp.
Food & Drinkskhns.org

Dessert Auction item for Wednesday!

Today’s dessert auction item is a delicious chocolate peanut butter pie, courtesy of Deborah Marshall! It also includes a signed copy of her Fiddlehead Cookbook, so don’t miss out. If you’d like to make a bid, the numbers are 766-2020 and 983-2853!
Video GamesTwinfinite

Scarlet Nexus: How to Wishlist Items

In Scarlet Nexus, you’ll be exchanging a lot of items you find for more useful ones from the shop. Each item in the shop has a specific item, or items, that they can be exchanged for. That’s where being able to wishlist items in Scarlet Nexus comes in handy, as the game will help you keep track of what items you can finally exchange for at the shop, and when you’re able to do this.
Grocery & SupermaketDothan Eagle

Missing grocery items now on a list

There comes that sad day when it just isn’t worth chewing through the leather wrist straps so you can get out of bed. I fear that day has come for me. By now you all know that I have a Doctorate in Grocology. I can find my way through a grocery store blindfolded and can pick the good sweet grapes from the nasty sour grapes. My usual Saturday morning involves Mable providing me with her list of ingredients necessary to prepare the provender for the coming week. Then off I go to the store, Mable’s list akimbo (I know akimbo doesn’t fit here but I have wanted to use that word for a long time), and return fully provisioned.
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

PHSB to sell anniversary items

Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear, a partner of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, has launched another merchandise sale with the park’s 50th anniversary logo. The group sale will end at midnight on July 6. The organization is offering a variety of styles and colors that were popular during their last sale. The park allowed the nonprofit organization to use their logo […]
Lewiston, NYkentonbee.com

Festivals

Announcements Lewiston Art Festival Applications — The Lewiston Art Festival is accommodating more artists since COVID restrictions have been lifted and $25 late fee waived late applications are being accepted. The festival will be held Aug. 14 and 15 in the Village of Lewiston. Professional artists will display and sell their own work and compete for prize money in the […]
Buffalo, NYkentonbee.com

Classical

Thurs. 8 6 in 6 - BPO Outdoor Concert Series — Join the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy for a concert by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra’s brass section made possible by Wegmans and Bank of America, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Riverside Park, between Niagara, Vulcan, Crowley and Tonawanda streets, Buffalo; Free. 716-838-1249, www.bfloparks.org Announcements Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra’s Summer Concerts […]
Kingston, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Thrift Shop Sale

KINGSTON — The Kingston Community House Thrift Shop is pleased to announce their special sales during the month of July. All accessories are buy-one get-one free for the month of July. Items include pocketbooks, shoes, hats, scarves, ties and belts. The following items are $1.00 each or three for $1.00:...
Beauty & Fashionmusingsofamuse.com

COSRX Discount + 10% Additional

If you need to stock up on any of your favorite CosRX Skincare products select items are on sale at iherb.com with an additional 10% off reduced prices at checkout!
Waynesville, NCSmoky Mountain News

Sponsored: Disappearing items

It was moved. At times Ingles revises store planograms (maps of where items are on shelves) and relocates products to different places. It wasn't selling. If products aren't selling they may be discontinued. It wasn't ordered or wasn't available in the Ingles warehouse. It was eliminated by the supplier/manufacturer. Sometimes...
ApparelPosted by
DFW Community News

DIY Slap Bracelets are Easy to Make!

You won’t believe how easy it is to make DIY Slap Bracelets. I mean, they seem a little magical with their self-closing ability with the flick of the wrist! But they can be made at home with a few household items. This slap bracelet craft is better suited for older...
