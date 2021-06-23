Spindle Items

Editor's note: Send listings for events happening in any of the seven towns to: TheItem@telegram.com. Berlin Public Library: is open to the public. Masks are requested to be worn and a limited number of patrons allowed. To sign up for virtual programming, contact Berlin Public Library, (978) 838-2812 or email sfoster@cwmars.org: Library yard story time with Ms. Sara Monday, June 28, 9 a.m.; email so Ms. Sara can choose books based on ages and interests. Teens Book Talk, Mondays, July 26 and Aug. 16, preregistration required. 7 p.m. Teen Advisory Board, Monday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Solomon Pond Mall Story Times, Mondays, July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, with Ms. Sara, in the grassy area at the mall, 11 a.m. StoryWalk at the Solomon Pond Mall, coming this summer. Davis Bates Storyteller for all ages, Monday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m.