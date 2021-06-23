Spindle Items

There comes that sad day when it just isn’t worth chewing through the leather wrist straps so you can get out of bed. I fear that day has come for me. By now you all know that I have a Doctorate in Grocology. I can find my way through a grocery store blindfolded and can pick the good sweet grapes from the nasty sour grapes. My usual Saturday morning involves Mable providing me with her list of ingredients necessary to prepare the provender for the coming week. Then off I go to the store, Mable’s list akimbo (I know akimbo doesn’t fit here but I have wanted to use that word for a long time), and return fully provisioned.