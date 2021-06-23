Cancel
Entertainment

Track Star Allyson Felix Launches Her Own Shoe Brand After Breaking Up With Nike

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC
NBC Miami
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter breaking up with Nike in 2019 and landing a sponsorship deal with Gap's Athleta brand, track and field star Allyson Felix is launching her very own shoe business. On Wednesday, Felix debuted Saysh, a lifestyle brand that is designed with women in mind. Saysh's first product, the Saysh One...

Allyson Felix
#Shoes#Olympic Track And Field#Gap S Athleta#Saysh One#Saysh Collective#Time#Cnbc#Nbc Sports#Nbc Olympics
Tokyo, JP
SportsPopSugar

Allyson Felix Makes Phenomenal Comeback in 400-Meter, Secures Spot in Her Fifth Olympics

Nine-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix is headed to her fifth Olympics after getting second place in the 400-meter final at the US Track and Field Olympic trials on June 20. We should have known the 35-year-old was going to qualify after seeing her ferocious game face before the race began. Although she was way back, Felix raced hard and made an astounding comeback in the last 50 meters! You can see the sheer joy on her face as she's celebrating with her husband and their daughter, Camryn.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

Must Read: Christopher John Rogers and Esteban Cortazar to Design Costumes for New York City Ballet, Allyson Felix Launched a Sneaker Brand

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday. Christopher John Rogers and Esteban Cortazar to design costumes for New York City Ballet. Christopher John Rogers and Esteban Cortazar will bring their flair for color and drama to the Lincoln Center stage for the New York City Ballet's annual fall fashion gala on Sept. 30. In keeping with the tradition of the event, the designers will create costumes for two emerging choreographers who are setting premiere works for the dance company. {WWD}
Eugene, ORtmj4.com

Allyson Felix qualifies for 5th Olympics at 35, 1st as mom

Allyson Felix secured her fifth Olympic berth Sunday at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, placing second in the 400m final, an event in which she won silver at the 2016 Rio Games. The 35-year-old mother is already the most decorated American woman in Olympic track and field history...
SportsThe Guardian

Allyson Felix claims another victory for mothers by winning Tokyo Olympics spot

Some mornings the car won’t start, the baby’s crying, the girl won’t eat her breakfast, the boy can’t remember where he left his shoes, and you forgot to sign the form you promised to bring in to the school last week. Some mornings the shower’s running cold, the baby’s got a temperature, the girl’s run out of clean shirts, the boy’s having a raging tantrum because someone knocked over his Lego tower, and all you want to do is crawl back to bed because the day’s just about beaten you already. Some mornings, I wonder if Allyson Felix has mornings like these.
Beauty & Fashionrunningmagazine.ca

Allyson Felix launches women’s shoe and apparel company

Allyson Felix isn’t done competing on the track just yet, but she’s focusing on much more than just running these days. After qualifying for her fifth Olympic appearance on Sunday with a second-place finish in the 400m at the U.S. Trials, Felix announced on Wednesday that she is launching Saysh, a lifestyle shoe brand for women, as reported by Time. Felix underwent a heavily publicized separation from Nike in 2019 after a dispute regarding the company’s maternity policy, and now, two years later, she has created her own shoe brand.
Designers & CollectionsETOnline.com

Allyson Felix Teams Up With Athleta for Her Second Collection

Allyson Felix's second collection with Athleta is here! The new eight-piece collection launched this week, just in time for the Summer Games. Watching elite athletes compete at the top of their game can have us all aspiring to get out there and be active -- or at least look like we're ready to drop everything at a moment's notice for a 400-meter dash. Felix's collection with Athleta has just the pieces you need, no matter your workout goals.
Eugene, ORPosted by
Shape Magazine

Runners and 'Supermommies' Allyson Felix and Quanera Hayes Both Qualify for the Tokyo Olympics Two Years After Giving Birth

Ahead of next month's highly-anticipated Olympics in Tokyo (delayed from 2020 due to the pandemic), all eyes are on the athletes competing in the Olympic trials, a series of tournaments across several sports (including curling, diving, gymnastics, swimming, and track and field) that determine which athletes will go on to represent the U.S. in the Games.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

Lola Bunny Gets Her Own Nike LeBron 18 Low

Unveiled in playful takes commemorating everyone from Wile. E Coyote to Tweety, the Nike LeBron 18 Low has most recently emerged in an ensemble inspired by Lola Bunny. Unlike a previously-seen Air Force 1, the upcoming pair indulges in a color palette partly derived from Bugs Bunny’s counterpart. “Summit White” works in-tandem with hits of rich pink to bring Lola to sneaker form. Medial sides, however, boast a mix of tones borrowed from the Tune Squad’s modern-day uniforms: shades of blue and near-fluorescent crimson take over the mid-foot, matching the team’s logo on the tongue well. Sock-liners feature graphics of LeBron James, Tweety and Lola, with the former two appearing on the left shoe. Lastly, Nike React foam and Air Max units further inject color into the special collaboration.
Eugene, ORPosted by
SELF

Allyson Felix on Her New Lifestyle Shoe Company and Training for Her First Olympic Games as a Mom

It’s Wednesday morning on the West Coast, and Allyson Felix is spending her only day off between competing at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon, chatting about the launch of her new lifestyle shoe and online women’s community, Saysh. Over the weekend, she officially qualified for her fifth Olympic Games with a strong 400-meter race that included a late-stage rally where she pulled from the back of the pack to second place, clinching her spot on Team USA.
Apparelwomensrunning.com

Those Secret Spikes Allyson Felix was Wearing? They’re Her Brand “Saysh,” and They Cost $2,500

On Wednesday, Allyson Felix announced the launch of her new women’s lifestyle brand, Saysh. Saysh created the racing spikes Felix ran in Sunday to make her fifth Olympic team, and they were sleek and oh-so-mysterious. At the time of the race, online sleuths found what looks to be a temporary brand website listing the pair of spikes at $2,500. On Twitter, it created a lot of buzz and speculation, winning the brand praise for its marketing brilliance.